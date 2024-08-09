10 best smartwatch under ₹5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Looking for the best smartwatch under 5000? Check out our list of feature-packed and affordable smartwatches that offer great value for money.
Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect one that suits your needs and budget. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect smartwatch for you.
1. Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch
The Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch is a stylish and functional smartwatch that comes with a metallic finish. It offers comprehensive tracking and a long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications:
- 1.3-inch display
- Bluetooth calling
- Stainless steel body
- 24x7 heart rate monitoring
- 7-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Limited color options
Comprehensive tracking
Slightly bulky design
Long battery life
2. Noise ColorFit Pro 2
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a vibrant display and advanced features such as Bluetooth calling. It offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring and a durable stainless steel body.
Specifications:
- 1.3-inch display
- Bluetooth calling
- Stainless steel body
- 24x7 heart rate monitoring
- 10-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vibrant display
Limited watch faces
Advanced features
Slightly expensive
Durable build quality
The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is a sleek and lightweight smartwatch that offers comprehensive tracking and convenient charging options. It comes with an aluminium body and a vibrant display.
Specifications:
- 1.1-inch display
- Aluminium body
- Comprehensive tracking
- Convenient charging
- 5-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek design
Limited watch faces
Lightweight build
Shorter battery life
Convenient charging
4. Fire-Boltt BSW001
The Fire-Boltt BSW001 is a stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display and adjustable brightness levels. It offers Bluetooth calling and 24x7 heart rate monitoring.
Specifications:
- 1.4-inch display
- Adjustable brightness
- Bluetooth calling
- Stainless steel body
- 7-day battery life
The Fire-Boltt BSW002 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a stylish asphalt finish. It offers Bluetooth calling and a vibrant display with customizable watch faces.
Specifications:
- 1.4-inch display
- Vibrant display
- Bluetooth calling
- Customizable watch faces
- 10-day battery life
6. CrossBeats Everest
The CrossBeats Everest is a premium smartwatch with a high-resolution display and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers customizable watch faces and long battery life.
Specifications:
- 1.3-inch display
- Bluetooth calling
- Stainless steel body
- Customizable watch faces
- 15-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-resolution display
Limited strap options
Advanced Bluetooth features
Slightly bulky design
Long battery life
The boAt Xtend is an AMOLED smartwatch with an advanced calling feature and a durable build quality. It offers a comprehensive range of fitness and health tracking options.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
AMOLED display
Limited strap options
Advanced calling feature
Slightly expensive
Durable build quality
The Redmi Smart Band is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a metallic finish and 24x7 health monitoring. It offers a range of customization options and a user-friendly interface.
Specifications:
- 1.08-inch display
- Metallic finish
- 24x7 health monitoring
- Customizable watch faces
- 14-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly
Limited strap options
24x7 health monitoring
Smaller display size
User-friendly interface
The CULT Ultra Series 3 is a multi-GNSS smartwatch with comprehensive tracking and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers a durable build and a range of customization options.
Specifications:
- 1.3-inch display
- Multi-GNSS tracking
- Bluetooth calling
- Customizable watch faces
- 10-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Multi-GNSS tracking
Limited strap options
Advanced Bluetooth features
Slightly bulky design
Durable build
10. CrossBeats Nexus
The CrossBeats Nexus is a ChatGPT-powered smartwatch with advanced Bluetooth features and customizable watch faces. It offers a sleek design and a user-friendly interface.
Specifications:
- 1.28-inch display
- ChatGPT-powered
- Bluetooth calling
- Customizable watch faces
- 12-day battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
ChatGPT-powered
Limited strap options
Advanced Bluetooth features
Smaller display size
Sleek design
|Product Name
|Display
|Bluetooth Calling
|Stainless Steel Body
|24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring
|Battery Life
|Noise Unlimited
|1.3-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|7 days
|Noise ColorFit Pro 2
|1.3-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|10 days
|Samsung Galaxy Fit2
|1.1-inch
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|5 days
|Fire-Boltt BSW001
|1.4-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|7 days
|Fire-Boltt BSW002
|1.4-inch
|Yes
|No
|No
|10 days
|CrossBeats Everest
|1.3-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|15 days
|boAt Xtend
|1.29-inch AMOLED
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|12 days
|Redmi Smart Band
|1.08-inch
|No
|No
|Yes
|14 days
|CULT Ultra Series 3
|1.3-inch
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|10 days
|CrossBeats Nexus
|1.28-inch
|Yes
|No
|No
|12 days
FAQs on Best smartwatch under 5000
Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?
Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices?
Do these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces?
