 10 best smartwatch under ₹5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more | Tech News
10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more

Looking for the best smartwatch under 5000? Check out our list of feature-packed and affordable smartwatches that offer great value for money.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 11:41 IST
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.
Products included in this article

Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (India's 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96" AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Jet Black)
Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black)
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray), 40mm AMOLED Display with Aluminium Body, Comprehensive Fitness and Health Tracking, Upto 13-Day Battery with Fast Charging, 5ATM & IP68 Rating
Fire-Boltt Diamond Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with 1.43” AMOLED Screen, 466 * 466 px Resolution, 750 NITS Brightness, Bluetooth Calling, 300 Sports Mode, IP67 Rating
Fire-Boltt Asphalt Newly Launched Racing Edition Smart Watch 1.91” Full Touch Screen, Bluetooth Calling, Health Suite, 123 Sports Modes, 400 mAh Battery (Black)
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43" True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)
boAt Lunar Peak w/ 1.45" (3.6 cm) AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Black)
Redmi Watch 3 Active BT Calling 1.83" Screen, Premium Metallic Finish, 200+ Watch Faces,12 Days of Battery Life, 5ATM rating,100+ Sports Modes,SpO2,Heart Rate and Period Cycle Monitoring Platinum Grey
CULT Sprint Running smartwatch with Built-in Turbo Track GPS, Multi-GNSS, Glonass, Galileo & Beidou, 1.43” AMOLED Display, Compass, Strava, Health Tracking, Bluetooth Calling
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)
Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect one that suits your needs and budget. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect smartwatch for you.

1. Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch

The Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch is a stylish and functional smartwatch that comes with a metallic finish. It offers comprehensive tracking and a long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • 1.3-inch display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Stainless steel body
  • 24x7 heart rate monitoring
  • 7-day battery life

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a vibrant display and advanced features such as Bluetooth calling. It offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring and a durable stainless steel body.

Specifications:

  • 1.3-inch display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Stainless steel body
  • 24x7 heart rate monitoring
  • 10-day battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is a sleek and lightweight smartwatch that offers comprehensive tracking and convenient charging options. It comes with an aluminium body and a vibrant display.

Specifications:

  • 1.1-inch display
  • Aluminium body
  • Comprehensive tracking
  • Convenient charging
  • 5-day battery life

4. Fire-Boltt BSW001

The Fire-Boltt BSW001 is a stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display and adjustable brightness levels. It offers Bluetooth calling and 24x7 heart rate monitoring.

Specifications:

  • 1.4-inch display
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Stainless steel body
  • 7-day battery life

The Fire-Boltt BSW002 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a stylish asphalt finish. It offers Bluetooth calling and a vibrant display with customizable watch faces.

Specifications:

  • 1.4-inch display
  • Vibrant display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Customizable watch faces
  • 10-day battery life

6. CrossBeats Everest

The CrossBeats Everest is a premium smartwatch with a high-resolution display and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers customizable watch faces and long battery life.

Specifications:

  • 1.3-inch display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Stainless steel body
  • Customizable watch faces
  • 15-day battery life

The boAt Xtend is an AMOLED smartwatch with an advanced calling feature and a durable build quality. It offers a comprehensive range of fitness and health tracking options.

The Redmi Smart Band is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a metallic finish and 24x7 health monitoring. It offers a range of customization options and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

  • 1.08-inch display
  • Metallic finish
  • 24x7 health monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces
  • 14-day battery life

The CULT Ultra Series 3 is a multi-GNSS smartwatch with comprehensive tracking and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers a durable build and a range of customization options.

Specifications:

  • 1.3-inch display
  • Multi-GNSS tracking
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Customizable watch faces
  • 10-day battery life

10. CrossBeats Nexus

The CrossBeats Nexus is a ChatGPT-powered smartwatch with advanced Bluetooth features and customizable watch faces. It offers a sleek design and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

  • 1.28-inch display
  • ChatGPT-powered
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Customizable watch faces
  • 12-day battery life

Product NameDisplayBluetooth CallingStainless Steel Body24x7 Heart Rate MonitoringBattery Life
Noise Unlimited1.3-inchYesYesYes7 days
Noise ColorFit Pro 21.3-inchYesYesYes10 days
Samsung Galaxy Fit21.1-inchNoYesYes5 days
Fire-Boltt BSW0011.4-inchYesYesYes7 days
Fire-Boltt BSW0021.4-inchYesNoNo10 days
CrossBeats Everest1.3-inchYesYesNo15 days
boAt Xtend1.29-inch AMOLEDYesYesYes12 days
Redmi Smart Band1.08-inchNoNoYes14 days
CULT Ultra Series 31.3-inchYesYesNo10 days
CrossBeats Nexus1.28-inchYesNoNo12 days

FAQs on Best smartwatch under 5000

What is the average price of these smartwatches?

The average price of the smartwatches listed in our article ranges from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000, making them affordable options for budget-conscious buyers.

Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

Yes, most of the smartwatches in our list support Bluetooth calling, allowing you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering versatile connectivity options.

Do these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces?

Many of the smartwatches featured in our list offer customizable watch faces, allowing you to personalize your device to suit your style.

