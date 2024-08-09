10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect one that suits your needs and budget. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under ₹5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect smartwatch for you.

1. Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch

The Noise Unlimited Display Functional Smart Watch is a stylish and functional smartwatch that comes with a metallic finish. It offers comprehensive tracking and a long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

1.3-inch display

Bluetooth calling

Stainless steel body

24x7 heart rate monitoring

7-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Comprehensive tracking Slightly bulky design Long battery life

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a vibrant display and advanced features such as Bluetooth calling. It offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring and a durable stainless steel body.

Specifications:

1.3-inch display

Bluetooth calling

Stainless steel body

24x7 heart rate monitoring

10-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited watch faces Advanced features Slightly expensive Durable build quality

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is a sleek and lightweight smartwatch that offers comprehensive tracking and convenient charging options. It comes with an aluminium body and a vibrant display.

Specifications:

1.1-inch display

Aluminium body

Comprehensive tracking

Convenient charging

5-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited watch faces Lightweight build Shorter battery life Convenient charging

4. Fire-Boltt BSW001

The Fire-Boltt BSW001 is a stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution display and adjustable brightness levels. It offers Bluetooth calling and 24x7 heart rate monitoring.

Specifications:

1.4-inch display

Adjustable brightness

Bluetooth calling

Stainless steel body

7-day battery life

The Fire-Boltt BSW002 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a stylish asphalt finish. It offers Bluetooth calling and a vibrant display with customizable watch faces.

Specifications:

1.4-inch display

Vibrant display

Bluetooth calling

Customizable watch faces

10-day battery life

6. CrossBeats Everest

The CrossBeats Everest is a premium smartwatch with a high-resolution display and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers customizable watch faces and long battery life.

Specifications:

1.3-inch display

Bluetooth calling

Stainless steel body

Customizable watch faces

15-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Limited strap options Advanced Bluetooth features Slightly bulky design Long battery life

The boAt Xtend is an AMOLED smartwatch with an advanced calling feature and a durable build quality. It offers a comprehensive range of fitness and health tracking options.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMOLED display Limited strap options Advanced calling feature Slightly expensive Durable build quality

The Redmi Smart Band is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a metallic finish and 24x7 health monitoring. It offers a range of customization options and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

1.08-inch display

Metallic finish

24x7 health monitoring

Customizable watch faces

14-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited strap options 24x7 health monitoring Smaller display size User-friendly interface

The CULT Ultra Series 3 is a multi-GNSS smartwatch with comprehensive tracking and advanced Bluetooth features. It offers a durable build and a range of customization options.

Specifications:

1.3-inch display

Multi-GNSS tracking

Bluetooth calling

Customizable watch faces

10-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-GNSS tracking Limited strap options Advanced Bluetooth features Slightly bulky design Durable build

10. CrossBeats Nexus

The CrossBeats Nexus is a ChatGPT-powered smartwatch with advanced Bluetooth features and customizable watch faces. It offers a sleek design and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

1.28-inch display

ChatGPT-powered

Bluetooth calling

Customizable watch faces

12-day battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ChatGPT-powered Limited strap options Advanced Bluetooth features Smaller display size Sleek design

Product Name Display Bluetooth Calling Stainless Steel Body 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring Battery Life Noise Unlimited 1.3-inch Yes Yes Yes 7 days Noise ColorFit Pro 2 1.3-inch Yes Yes Yes 10 days Samsung Galaxy Fit2 1.1-inch No Yes Yes 5 days Fire-Boltt BSW001 1.4-inch Yes Yes Yes 7 days Fire-Boltt BSW002 1.4-inch Yes No No 10 days CrossBeats Everest 1.3-inch Yes Yes No 15 days boAt Xtend 1.29-inch AMOLED Yes Yes Yes 12 days Redmi Smart Band 1.08-inch No No Yes 14 days CULT Ultra Series 3 1.3-inch Yes Yes No 10 days CrossBeats Nexus 1.28-inch Yes No No 12 days