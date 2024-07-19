Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 has finally commenced which means you can get huge discounts on electronics. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop, smartphone, TWS earbuds, and other accessories, then now is the perfect time. Note that the sale will end on July 21 at midnight, therefore, purchase your selected product before it goes out of stock or the sale ends. To find you the best deals available on the Prime Day Sale, we have curated a list of noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000.

Best noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Boat Airdopes 141: The first earbud in the list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds is the Boat Airdopes 141 which claims to eliminate up to 32 dB of external noise. It comes with boAt's BEAST mode which provides low latency of up to 50 ms. During the Amazon sale, you can get the earbuds at just Rs.1498, which is 75 percent cheaper than their original price.

Truke Open Ear Wireless Earbuds: If you are looking for something unique, these open-ear earbuds could be the right choice. It features 16mm Beryllium speaker drivers for immersive sound quality and it offers up to 60 hours of battery life with case. The buds also feature Mic PureVoice ENC Technology and Wind Noise Reduction Technology. However, during the ongoing Amazon sale, you can get the buds at just Rs.1849.

JBL earbuds: Now, you can get this feature-filled JBL earbud under Rs.2000 as it is currency available at a hefty discount. The earbuds offer 12 mm drivers and JBL Deep Bass Sound. It offers 32 hours of playtime with the case and up to 8 hours with earbuds. It offers advanced features such as Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru, and Google FastPair.

Boat Airdopes Flex 454:The next TWS earbuds on the list is the Boat Airdopes Flex 454 which comes with up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation. The buds offer Smart Talk by boAt's Voice Control which enables users to access call controls. The Boat Airdopes offer up to 60 hours of playtime which is quite sufficient given the budget. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can get the buds at a huge discounted price.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: The last TWS on the list we have is the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. The earbuds have 12.4mm drivers for effective sound quality and high bass. It offers three audio profiles: bold, bass and balanced. The earbuds offer up to 38 hours of battery life which is sufficient for usage. Now, you can get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r at less than Rs.2000.

