    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 2 held for cheating people on pretext of selling iPhones on discounted rates

    2 held for cheating people on pretext of selling iPhones on discounted rates

    Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling iPhones at discounted rates on social media.
    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 10:40 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    2 held for cheating people on pretext of selling iPhones on discounted rates. (HT Tech)

    Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling iPhones at discounted rates on social media, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sultan (21), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, and Vikas (24), a resident of Patna in Bihar, they said.

    A person lodged a complaint claiming that on November 28 last year, he came across an advertisement on social media about iPhone 14 Pro Max following which he sent a message showing his interest in purchasing the phone, police said.

    The complainant then received a message from another ID in which a link was attached for further details. According to the instructions, the complainant ordered the phone and sent the screen shot of the order on the ID, they said.

    On December 12, the complainant received a video clip mentioning the complete processing details of his order and assuring that the mobile phone will be delivered in next four to five days, police said.

    The complaint also received a QR scan code and was asked to deposit Rs. 299 to dispatch the order. The victim made the payment, a senior police officer said.

    On December 16, the complainant received a call that the invoice bill of his order had been forwarded to his WhatsApp number and was asked to confirm the order details, police said.

    The complainant after confirming the order details, made another payment of Rs. 5,200 on the QR code. He made payments of a total of Rs. 25,265 for the order, but did not receive the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

    During investigation, police found that the accused were operating from Chandigarh. A raid was conducted and Sultan was nabbed from Chandigarh Sector-20, the DCP said.

    The accused disclosed that he used to post advertisements regarding iPhones at discounted prices on social media. Once he received request from the customers, he used to lure them and on the pretext of delivering the phone, take money from them through UPI payment, police said.

    He neither used to deliver the mobile phone nor return the money, police said.

    Based on Sultan's disclosure, his accomplice Vikas was also arrested from Chandigarh Sector-20. He used to provide bank accounts for receiving payments. Ten complaints registered at NCRP portal were also found linked with arrested persons, police said.

    Sultan used to sell watches and Vikas used to work as a sweeper and later worked as a SIM vendor, they added.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 10:40 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers