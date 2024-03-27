 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Bill Gates on India’s AI potential, UK jobs at risk and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Bill Gates on India’s AI potential, UK jobs at risk and more

5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Bill Gates on India’s AI potential, UK jobs at risk and more

AI roundup: Bill Gates talks about India’s potential for AI collaboration; millions of UK workers' jobs are at risk due to AI, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 17:08 IST
Icon
artificial intelligence
Check out what happened in the world of AI today. (Unsplash)
artificial intelligence
Check out what happened in the world of AI today. (Unsplash)

AI roundup: Bill Gates virtually attended the Times Now Summit 2024 during which he talked about India's potential for AI collaboration. Gates also highlighted India's role in adopting and benefiting from emerging technologies such as AI. On the other hand, UK workers are on the verge of losing jobs due to AI adoption. Studies showcase that about 8 million UK workers are at risk from AI. Know more about such AI news from today, March 27, 2024.

  1. Bill Gates talks about India's AI efforts

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates joined the Times Now Summit 2024 virtually to address the event. In a conversation with Navika Kumar, Group Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, Gates highlighted how rapidly India is adopting AI and also mitigating the potential risks. When asked about India's AI collaboration, Gates responded with India's ability to lead the world with its AI capabilities, according to a Times Now report

Also read: WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more

2. 8 million UK workers to lose their jobs due to AI

An Institute for Public Policy Research highlighted that about 8 million UK workers are at risk due to the growing adoption of AI. It said, that if UK companies integrate more advanced technology such as AI, then almost 60 percent of the tasks could be automated. Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR said, “Already existing generative AI could lead to big labor market disruption or it could hugely boost economic growth, either way, it is set to be a game changer for millions of us,” according to a Bloomberg report

3. California may adopt proactive approach to managing AI development

California is seeking the EU's collaboration for developing AI regulations and managing the development of the technology. The state is taking a close look at recent European Union regulations to adhere to some similar rules. David Harris, senior policy advisor at the California Initiative for Technology and Democracy said, “What we're trying to do is actually learn from the Europeans, but also work with the Europeans, and figure out how to put regulations in place on AI,” according to AFP report

Also read: Apple Set to Unveil AI Strategy at June 10 Developers Conference

4. EU warns about the increase in AI deepfakes

As elections in various nations are surfacing, EU officials are warning about emerging AI deepfakes in several member nations' elections. The country is also creating awareness about how AI risks democracy. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said, “We saw it in several elections in the EU member states. We don't have the data to assess whether it influenced radically the electoral result. But if this would be used in a massive way, we could forget about free and fair elections,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Also read: Behind the plot to break Nvidia's grip on AI by targeting software

5. AI becomes a hot topic at the Commonwealth meet in Samoa

Commonwealth meet in Samoa highlights the advancement of AI technology and the digitalisation of the global economy. Patricia Scotland Commonwealth's Secretary-General said, “If the small and developing states are left behind, then their opportunity to take advantage of that huge potential increase in development and opportunity is going to be gone,” according to a Reuters report.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 17:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets