5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Bill Gates on India’s AI potential, UK jobs at risk and more

AI roundup: Bill Gates virtually attended the Times Now Summit 2024 during which he talked about India's potential for AI collaboration. Gates also highlighted India's role in adopting and benefiting from emerging technologies such as AI. On the other hand, UK workers are on the verge of losing jobs due to AI adoption. Studies showcase that about 8 million UK workers are at risk from AI. Know more about such AI news from today, March 27, 2024.

Bill Gates talks about India's AI efforts

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates joined the Times Now Summit 2024 virtually to address the event. In a conversation with Navika Kumar, Group Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, Gates highlighted how rapidly India is adopting AI and also mitigating the potential risks. When asked about India's AI collaboration, Gates responded with India's ability to lead the world with its AI capabilities, according to a Times Now report.

2. 8 million UK workers to lose their jobs due to AI

An Institute for Public Policy Research highlighted that about 8 million UK workers are at risk due to the growing adoption of AI. It said, that if UK companies integrate more advanced technology such as AI, then almost 60 percent of the tasks could be automated. Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR said, “Already existing generative AI could lead to big labor market disruption or it could hugely boost economic growth, either way, it is set to be a game changer for millions of us,” according to a Bloomberg report.

3. California may adopt proactive approach to managing AI development

California is seeking the EU's collaboration for developing AI regulations and managing the development of the technology. The state is taking a close look at recent European Union regulations to adhere to some similar rules. David Harris, senior policy advisor at the California Initiative for Technology and Democracy said, “What we're trying to do is actually learn from the Europeans, but also work with the Europeans, and figure out how to put regulations in place on AI,” according to AFP report.

4. EU warns about the increase in AI deepfakes

As elections in various nations are surfacing, EU officials are warning about emerging AI deepfakes in several member nations' elections. The country is also creating awareness about how AI risks democracy. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said, “We saw it in several elections in the EU member states. We don't have the data to assess whether it influenced radically the electoral result. But if this would be used in a massive way, we could forget about free and fair elections,” according to a Bloomberg report.

5. AI becomes a hot topic at the Commonwealth meet in Samoa

Commonwealth meet in Samoa highlights the advancement of AI technology and the digitalisation of the global economy. Patricia Scotland Commonwealth's Secretary-General said, “If the small and developing states are left behind, then their opportunity to take advantage of that huge potential increase in development and opportunity is going to be gone,” according to a Reuters report.

