5 things about AI you may have missed today: Cabinet clears India's Rs. 10000 cr AI mission, Stability AI unveils TripoS

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 10000 cr India AI mission for computing capacity boost, Stability AI unveils TripoSR: Revolutionary AI tool creates 3D models in seconds and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 22:51 IST
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
artificial intelligence
1/6 In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple/ Samsung)
image caption
2/6 The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.  (AP)
image caption
3/6 Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones. (Unsplash)
artificial intelligence
4/6 Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities. (HT Tech)
artificial intelligence
5/6 There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain. (AP)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 7. (Unsplash)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 10000 cr India AI mission for computing capacity boost; Stability AI unveils TripoSR: Revolutionary AI tool creates 3D models in seconds; AI's climate role questioned: Report warns of energy surge and misinformation; the AI industry backs nuclear power to sustain its energy appetite- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Cabinet greenlights Rs. 10000 cr India AI mission for computing capacity boost

The Union Cabinet approved the India AI Mission, allocating Rs. 10372 crore for five years. The initiative aims to subsidize private companies for AI computing capacity, fund AI startups, and establish a framework for non-personal data. The government plans to set up 10000 GPUs and develop models for priority sectors. Implementation involves a public-private partnership with 50% viability gap funding, prioritising a budget of Rs. 4564 crore for computing infrastructure, according to the Indian Express report

2. Stability AI unveils TripoSR: Revolutionary AI tool creates 3D models in seconds

Stability AI introduces TripoSR, an innovative AI tool generating 3D models from single images in under a second. Developed with Tripo AI, it caters to professionals in entertainment, gaming, design, and architecture, providing fast and accessible outputs. TripoSR outperforms with draft-quality 3D results on an Nvidia A100 GPU in just 0.5 seconds, showcasing versatility for users with low inference budgets and technical enhancements for improved performance, according to The Indian Express report

3. AI's climate role questioned: Report warns of energy surge and misinformation

AI's touted role in addressing climate change may backfire, warns a coalition of environmental groups. Contrary to claims of reducing emissions, the report cautions that AI could escalate energy consumption from data centres and amplify climate misinformation. Despite tech giants like Google championing AI's potential to cut global emissions, the Climate Action against Disinformation coalition urges scepticism, emphasising the potential negative impacts of AI on the climate crisis, The Guardian reported

4. The AI industry backs nuclear power to sustain its energy appetite

Tech giants and billionaires are investing in nuclear energy to support AI's voracious energy needs. While AI advances rapidly, nuclear power projects face regulatory hurdles, leading to concerns about their ability to counter AI-driven emissions. The AI industry's growth could soon surpass the annual energy consumption of small nations. Startups like Oklo, backed by figures such as Sam Altman of OpenAI, aim to balance AI's hunger for power with sustainable nuclear solutions, according to a report by NBC News. 

5. Justice Department strengthens stance on AI enforcement, warns of tougher sentences for misuse

The Justice Department intensifies its focus on AI enforcement, warning of harsher sentences for intentional misuse in white-collar crimes like price fixing. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco emphasizes considering AI risk management in corporate compliance assessments. Concerns arise over AI exploitation by foreign or domestic entities. The move follows charges against a former Google engineer accused of stealing AI trade secrets for China-based companies. Monaco underscores AI's dual potential for improvement and peril in criminal activities, according to a report by AP via ABC News. 

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 22:51 IST
