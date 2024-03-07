5 things about AI you may have missed today: Cabinet clears India's Rs. 10000 cr AI mission, Stability AI unveils TripoS

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 10000 cr India AI mission for computing capacity boost; Stability AI unveils TripoSR: Revolutionary AI tool creates 3D models in seconds; AI's climate role questioned: Report warns of energy surge and misinformation; the AI industry backs nuclear power to sustain its energy appetite- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Cabinet greenlights Rs. 10000 cr India AI mission for computing capacity boost

The Union Cabinet approved the India AI Mission, allocating Rs. 10372 crore for five years. The initiative aims to subsidize private companies for AI computing capacity, fund AI startups, and establish a framework for non-personal data. The government plans to set up 10000 GPUs and develop models for priority sectors. Implementation involves a public-private partnership with 50% viability gap funding, prioritising a budget of Rs. 4564 crore for computing infrastructure, according to the Indian Express report.

2. Stability AI unveils TripoSR: Revolutionary AI tool creates 3D models in seconds

Stability AI introduces TripoSR, an innovative AI tool generating 3D models from single images in under a second. Developed with Tripo AI, it caters to professionals in entertainment, gaming, design, and architecture, providing fast and accessible outputs. TripoSR outperforms with draft-quality 3D results on an Nvidia A100 GPU in just 0.5 seconds, showcasing versatility for users with low inference budgets and technical enhancements for improved performance, according to The Indian Express report.

3. AI's climate role questioned: Report warns of energy surge and misinformation

AI's touted role in addressing climate change may backfire, warns a coalition of environmental groups. Contrary to claims of reducing emissions, the report cautions that AI could escalate energy consumption from data centres and amplify climate misinformation. Despite tech giants like Google championing AI's potential to cut global emissions, the Climate Action against Disinformation coalition urges scepticism, emphasising the potential negative impacts of AI on the climate crisis, The Guardian reported.

4. The AI industry backs nuclear power to sustain its energy appetite

Tech giants and billionaires are investing in nuclear energy to support AI's voracious energy needs. While AI advances rapidly, nuclear power projects face regulatory hurdles, leading to concerns about their ability to counter AI-driven emissions. The AI industry's growth could soon surpass the annual energy consumption of small nations. Startups like Oklo, backed by figures such as Sam Altman of OpenAI, aim to balance AI's hunger for power with sustainable nuclear solutions, according to a report by NBC News.

5. Justice Department strengthens stance on AI enforcement, warns of tougher sentences for misuse

The Justice Department intensifies its focus on AI enforcement, warning of harsher sentences for intentional misuse in white-collar crimes like price fixing. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco emphasizes considering AI risk management in corporate compliance assessments. Concerns arise over AI exploitation by foreign or domestic entities. The move follows charges against a former Google engineer accused of stealing AI trade secrets for China-based companies. Monaco underscores AI's dual potential for improvement and peril in criminal activities, according to a report by AP via ABC News.