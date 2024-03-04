5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Nothing eyes AI boost, fake AI images in polls, more

AI roundup: Nothing, a London-based startup is eyeing AI-powered devices and it may focus on India as a key market. The company is now launching Nothing Phone 2a and working on the Nothing Phone 3 device. Ahead of the US presidential election in November, Donald Trump's supporters are creating fake AI images of him with black voters. Know more about what is happening in the world of AI today.

Nothing is planning to develop AI-powered devices with expansion in India

In recent news, the smartphone brand Nothing has shifted its focus to AI-powered devices. The company claims that they have a skilful engineering team capable of developing software and hardware required for AI. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis highlighted how Rabbit and Humane have been gaining traction for their AI devices and how they are aiming at India as one of the major markets, according to a Moneycontrol report.

2. Donald Trump voters generate fake AI images

Yet again fake AI images are in the news during the US presidential elections. Now, in a new report, Donald Trump has been sharing AI-generated fake images of black voters to attract the support of African Americans. A voter named Mark Kaye and his team are said to share the images of Trump with black females. Kaye said, “I'm not claiming it is accurate. I'm not saying, 'Hey, look, Donald Trump was at this party with all of these African American voters. Look how much they love him! "If anybody's voting one way or another because of one photo they see on a Facebook page, that's a problem with that person, not with the post itself, according to a BBC report.

3. SmartCloud announces PDFquery integrated with AI

SmartCloud announces the launch of PDFquery, an innovative approach to interacting with PDF documents which are integrated with artificial intelligence. The PDFquery.ai has a conversational interface which is capable of conducting several complex tasks. Apart from PDFquery.ai, the company is also set to launch DataQuery.ai after its final development. CEO, Sanjay Ghoshal said, “Our commitment to innovation remains steadfast, and we are dedicated to delivering solutions that redefine how businesses and individuals leverage technology. As we launch PDFquery.ai, we're already looking ahead to the future,” according to an ANI report.

4. Generative AI disruption is often overlooked by businesses

A new study conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights (MITTR) indicates that a great proportion of businesses are not utilizing generative AI to its full potential. However, only a small fraction feel adequately equipped with technology and resources. Geraldine Kor, Managing Director of South Asia and Head of Global Enterprise at Telstra International said, “When implemented successfully, this proficiency will be a game-changer for most organisations, and will distinguish leaders from followers. However, building end-to-end capabilities to handle large datasets, accurately contextualise the data for business value and ensure the responsible and ethical application of AI is extremely challenging,” according to a press release.

5. JPMorgan's AI-based cashflow management tool cuts 90 percent of manual work

JPMorgan's cashflow management tool has reduced 90 percent of manual work due to the integration of artificial intelligence. The company now aims to increase the use of AI in its operations to accelerate productivity and reduce costs. Tony Wimmer, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan's wholesale payments unit said, “We are going to keep investing into this solution because we see that we're starting to really crack this workflow.” Wimmer also believes that AI could reduce the workweek to just 3.5 days, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also, read other top stories today:

