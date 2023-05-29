Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia AI product, Magic compose, AI guard, and much more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia AI product, Magic compose, AI guard, and much more

AI Roundup: Nvidia launches new AI products, Google rolls out Magic Compose, ChatGPT revolutionising education with AI capabilities and much more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 29 2023, 21:35 IST
AI-powered Bing now on SwiftKey! Skype, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Edge get updates too
Bing
1/5 The SwiftKey mobile app now has access to AI-powered Bing features in three ways – search, chat, and tone changer. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 After receiving the update, the Bing icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on it, you can select the specific feature you want to use: Chat, Tone, or Search. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
3/5 Chat functionality is for more detailed queries, while Tone feature can help you communicate more effectively by using AI to customize your in-progress text to fit any situation. The Search functionality can quickly let you search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Apart from these, the translator functionality in the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
5/5 Bing in Skype access is expanding, so that everyone in a group chat can now chat with the new Bing. Only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview. (AP)
Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, May 29. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, has launched new AI products, while Google has rolled out its new AI-powered feature called "Magic Compose" for text messaging, ChatGPT is looking at transforming the education sector and tennis players at the French Open this year will get help from AI against mean comments online. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Nvidia, the top chipmaker, introduces new AI products

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, has launched. CEO Jensen Huang introduced the DGX GH200, an AI supercomputer for creating successors to ChatGPT. Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Google are expected to be early adopters. Nvidia partnered with WPP to lower ad production costs using AI and the metaverse. They also unveiled a networking solution to boost data centre speeds and Nvidia ACE for Games, using AI to enhance video game interactions. This highlights Nvidia's transformation into an AI-centred company.

2. Google rolls out AI-powered “ Magic Compose” for messages

Google has launched a new AI-powered feature called "Magic Compose" for text messaging. Available in beta for users 18 and above on Android devices in the US, it uses AI chatbot Bard in the Messages app. Users can access Magic Compose by enabling it in the Settings menu and can choose from seven styles. Messages are temporarily sent to Google servers to generate relevant suggestions, but the data is promptly discarded and not stored or used beyond suggestion generation. Google has also expanded Google Maps Street View in India.

3. ChatGPT revolutionising education with AI capabilities

ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model developed by OpenAI, is transforming the education sector. Its ability to comprehend human language, analyse data, and generate text is reshaping the way individuals learn and interact with technology. Educational experts recognize the potential of ChatGPT, predicting its impact on the future of learning. With defined rules, ChatGPT can help students practise and refine ideas, enhancing classroom discussions. It also provides 24/7 assistance, offering detailed answers and support outside regular classroom hours.

4. French Open to employ AI against abusive social media comments

Tennis players at the French Open will get help against mean comments online. A special computer program called artificial intelligence (AI), made by Bodyguard.ai, will block abusive words on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram. It's meant to protect the players' feelings by getting rid of racist and homophobic comments. The French Open boss, Amelie Mauresmo, likes this idea and says it will help the players concentrate. Bodyguard.ai will give regular reports on mean comments and tell the organisers who's being mean, but private messages won't be touched. This plan is meant to help with the stress that players like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have talked about.

5. Josh Lospinoso, CEO, Shift5 on Data Poisoning Threat

Josh Lospinoso, CEO, Shift5, tells AP that about a big threat to AI-enabled technologies and it is called data poisoning. He said, "One way to think about data poisoning is as digital disinformation. If adversaries are able to craft the data that AI-enabled technologies see, they can profoundly impact how that technology operates."

First Published Date: 29 May, 21:32 IST
