5 things about AI you may have missed today: Tech Mahindra CEO on AI, Rakuten to invest $10 mn in India on AI, more

Tech Mahindra CEO sees AI as an amplifier of human capabilities, not a job threat; Rakuten to invest $10 mn in India on AI and 6G development; AI knowledge consortium launched by 12 research organizations in India; Zora expands into AI, offering revenue streams for model makers- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Tech Mahindra CEO sees AI as an amplifier of human capabilities, not a job threat

Tech Mahindra's CEO, Mohit Joshi, emphasises the transformative power of AI, viewing it as an enhancer of human capabilities rather than a threat to jobs. Speaking at Mobile World Congress 2024, Joshi discusses the company's focus on leveraging AI in auto racing for technology, battery optimization, and enhancing overall experiences. He believes AI expands opportunities by dramatically amplifying human performance across various roles, Business Today reported.

2. Rakuten to invest $10 mn in India for AI and 6G development

Rakuten Symphony, the Japanese open RAN technology provider, is set to invest $10 million in India for AI enhancement and 6G research. The initiative, centred in Bengaluru, aims at AI integration and significant R&D for 6G. Sharad Sriwastawa, Co-CEO and CTO of Rakuten Mobile highlights India's role as a key global R&D hub, with plans to expand operations and hire personnel in the country, according to a Mint report.

3. AI knowledge consortium launched by 12 research organizations in India

Twelve research organizations collaborated to launch the Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Consortium (AIKC) in India, dedicated to promoting a multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance. Emphasizing responsible business practices and societal oversight, the AIKC's secretariat will be housed at Koan Advisory. The launch includes a report on 'What Indian Parliamentarians Think of AI,' with MPs highlighting the importance of human-centric AI regulation and innovation-centricity, The Hindu reported.

4. Zora expands into AI, offering revenue streams for model makers

NFT platform Zora is venturing into the AI market, offering a unique avenue for model makers to earn money. Zora, distinct from OpenAI's Sora, aids creators in monetizing content through NFTs. With half a million monthly transacting users, Zora's creators earned over $1.3 million in the last 30 days. Built on the Optimism blockchain, Zora envisions synergy between crypto and AI, recognizing the mutual benefits of on-chain information for value addition, according to a report by Techcrunch.

5. Inflection's Pi AI challenges GPT-4 with the enhanced language model

Inflection's Pi AI, designed for both informational and emotional support, unveils its upgraded language model, Inflection-2.5, challenging GPT-4's performance. The new version excels in coding and math, utilizing only 40% of the resources compared to GPT-4 during training. With real-time web search capabilities, Pi broadens its scope, outperforming GPT-4 in benchmark tests across common sense, science, math, and physics, offering assistance in diverse topics, ZDNet reported.