Icon
Home Tech News After joining Microsoft, Sam Altman makes strong ‘unity and commitment’ pitch

After joining Microsoft, Sam Altman makes strong ‘unity and commitment’ pitch

  • The new CEO of a brand new AI team at Microsoft, Sam Altman has reacted to the storm that engulfed OpenAI today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 00:35 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
Sam Altman
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
Sam Altman
icon View all Images
Sam Altman has joined Microsoft after having been summarily dismissed from OpenAI. (AP)

After the dust settled over his controversial dismissal, former OpenAI CEO and current CEO of new AI team at Microsoft, Sam Altman has reacted to all the commentary during the day with an X post that looks to encapsulate the past present and the future. Today, after much drama, Microsoft emerged as the clear winner of the in-fighting in OpenAI, with Sam Altman joining a new AI team there as its CEO. The talks at OpenAI to bring back Altman had failed. OpenAI soon got itself another CEO in the form of Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch - he was the third CEO in just over 3 days after Altman and Mira Murati.

Markets have clearly welcomed the move by Altman to join Microsoft as is seen by the share price. OpenAI will not likely benefit from his exit though as he is expected to set up a unit within Microsoft that will rival what OpenAI has been doing. Things are set to get worse for it.

So, where do things stand? According to Altman's latest X post all talk of disunity and disharmony are not as they seem. He posted, "we have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before." He added, "we are all going to work together some way or other, and i'm so excited. one team, one mission.".

In effect, that may well hint at a mass exodus of OpenAI employees to Microsoft. The staffers have already threatened OpenAI that unless the board is sacked and Altman is returned to his CEO post, they will quit en masse. They made it quite official with a letter signed by the top brass there including former interim CEO Mira Murati and top scientific honcho Ilya Sutskever, that they will leave unless their demands are met.

What Altman's X post may be referring to may well be that he sees the entire OpenAI team shifting to Microsoft. Satya Nadella has already indicated his happiness if everyone from OpenAI joins his company. 

At the moment, the role of the institutional investors is not clear. They had sided with Altman, but things have not worked out. What they say will determine what happens at OpenAI now, more than anyone else. And the biggest investor, Microsoft, has already passed a no confidence motion against OpenAI board by hiring the man they had sacked.

 

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 00:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon