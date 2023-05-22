Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple reveals AI booster shot for Siri and iOS, announces hiring drive

Despite the current economic uncertainty and layoffs happening in the tech industry, there is a growing demand for professionals specialising in artificial learning (AI) and machine learning. Recognising the importance of AI and aiming to stay competitive, Apple has joined other major tech companies by announcing a hiring drive. As many as 176 new job openings focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence have been revealed.

As reported by Pocket-lint, Apple plans to allocate 68 of these positions to Siri, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing its voice assistant technology. An additional 52 positions will be dedicated to integrating AI into iOS, while 46 will focus on macOS. It is worth noting that several roles will require expertise across multiple products, indicating Apple's intention to seamlessly integrate AI throughout its entire ecosystem.

Apple places great emphasis on transparency as it embarks on this AI-driven endeavour. During a recent earnings call, an Apple spokesperson emphasised the company's deliberate and thoughtful approach to AI. Internal sources reveal that Apple has implemented measures to restrict the usage of AI chatbots, ensuring the protection of sensitive information from accidental exposure to the public.

While Apple has already announced a special Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event scheduled for June 5, primarily centred around augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), there is speculation that the company might also shed light on its AI developments. Given the increasing intersection of AI with AR/VR technologies, Apple's strategic move to enhance its AI capabilities could have significant implications for these emerging fields.

The WWDC is set to commence at 1 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 10 AM Pacific Time (PT), or 10.30 PM IST. Apple will be livestreaming the WWDC keynote on its website and YouTube channel.