Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple reveals AI booster shot for Siri and iOS, announces hiring drive

Apple has joined other major tech companies by announcing the availability of 176 new job openings focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 09:14 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple
View all Images
Apple has announced new job opportunities for AI professionals. Report (AP)

Despite the current economic uncertainty and layoffs happening in the tech industry, there is a growing demand for professionals specialising in artificial learning (AI) and machine learning. Recognising the importance of AI and aiming to stay competitive, Apple has joined other major tech companies by announcing a hiring drive. As many as 176 new job openings focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence have been revealed.

As reported by Pocket-lint, Apple plans to allocate 68 of these positions to Siri, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing its voice assistant technology. An additional 52 positions will be dedicated to integrating AI into iOS, while 46 will focus on macOS. It is worth noting that several roles will require expertise across multiple products, indicating Apple's intention to seamlessly integrate AI throughout its entire ecosystem.

Apple places great emphasis on transparency as it embarks on this AI-driven endeavour. During a recent earnings call, an Apple spokesperson emphasised the company's deliberate and thoughtful approach to AI. Internal sources reveal that Apple has implemented measures to restrict the usage of AI chatbots, ensuring the protection of sensitive information from accidental exposure to the public.

While Apple has already announced a special Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event scheduled for June 5, primarily centred around augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), there is speculation that the company might also shed light on its AI developments. Given the increasing intersection of AI with AR/VR technologies, Apple's strategic move to enhance its AI capabilities could have significant implications for these emerging fields.

The WWDC is set to commence at 1 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 10 AM Pacific Time (PT), or 10.30 PM IST. Apple will be livestreaming the WWDC keynote on its website and YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 May, 09:13 IST
Tags:
