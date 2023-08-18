AirTag hunts down stolen bike, but there is a twist; owner calls it a gift and a curse

We get to hear so much about the benefits of the Apple AirTag - it has helped numerous people find their lost or stolen belongings. However, we also hear the devastating news that people are getting stalked through the AirTag tracker. However, here we relate a story that has had an odd ending. Recently, in Chicago, a man reported that his motorcycle was stolen, but he was able to track its location through the My Find app as he had hidden an AirTag in the seat.

Motorcycle found with AirTag

According to a 9To5Mac report. the 36-year-old man told NBC Chicago that his motorcycle had been stolen. He told the police that he hid an Apple AirTag beneath his motorcycle seat in response to tales of carjackings and vehicle thefts in the city and that he could now track it through the My Find app.

The man knew exactly where his bike is, however, he was helpless because the Chicago Police were not doing anything because the bike was not out in the open! Even though the owner is completely aware of the stolen bike's precise location, his only option was to file an insurance claim as if the bike's whereabouts were unknown.

“Highly frustrating with having an AirTag on it,” he said. “It's kinda like a gift and a curse if you will. The gift is knowing where it's at; the curse is not having any assistance from CPD.”

The man reported that two cases were reported in his area and both the owners could track their vehicles, but the police were not able to provide any assistance.

“I was informed that it's possible they can get a search warrant if there's an exact location with the GPS,” he explained. “But I had a friend who spoke with a detective, unless it's a life-threatening situation that they can not even– if they do have the location.”

In most cases vehicles do get recovered with the help of AirTag however, this was one such sad case where the owners felt helpless due to the authorities' unresponsive actions towards the crime. The police say that their hands are tied in such cases.