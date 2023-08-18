Home Tech News AirTag hunts down stolen bike, but there is a twist; owner calls it a gift and a curse

AirTag hunts down stolen bike, but there is a twist; owner calls it a gift and a curse

A man from Chicago tracked his stolen motorcycle with the help of the Apple AirTag, but it was not recovered by the police for an odd reason.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 11:30 IST
AirTag
The motorcycle was tracked with the help of hidden AirTag. (Unsplash)
AirTag
The motorcycle was tracked with the help of hidden AirTag. (Unsplash)

We get to hear so much about the benefits of the Apple AirTag - it has helped numerous people find their lost or stolen belongings. However, we also hear the devastating news that people are getting stalked through the AirTag tracker. However, here we relate a story that has had an odd ending. Recently, in Chicago, a man reported that his motorcycle was stolen, but he was able to track its location through the My Find app as he had hidden an AirTag in the seat.

Motorcycle found with AirTag

According to a 9To5Mac report. the 36-year-old man told NBC Chicago that his motorcycle had been stolen. He told the police that he hid an Apple AirTag beneath his motorcycle seat in response to tales of carjackings and vehicle thefts in the city and that he could now track it through the My Find app.

The man knew exactly where his bike is, however, he was helpless because the Chicago Police were not doing anything because the bike was not out in the open! Even though the owner is completely aware of the stolen bike's precise location, his only option was to file an insurance claim as if the bike's whereabouts were unknown.

“Highly frustrating with having an AirTag on it,” he said. “It's kinda like a gift and a curse if you will. The gift is knowing where it's at; the curse is not having any assistance from CPD.”

The man reported that two cases were reported in his area and both the owners could track their vehicles, but the police were not able to provide any assistance.

“I was informed that it's possible they can get a search warrant if there's an exact location with the GPS,” he explained. “But I had a friend who spoke with a detective, unless it's a life-threatening situation that they can not even– if they do have the location.”

In most cases vehicles do get recovered with the help of AirTag however, this was one such sad case where the owners felt helpless due to the authorities' unresponsive actions towards the crime. The police say that their hands are tied in such cases.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 11:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets