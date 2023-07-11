Home Tech News Amazon Prime Day sale is live! Apple iPad (9th Gen) price cut from $329 to $249.99

Amazon Prime Day sale is live! Grab a hefty discount on a new Apple iPad (9th Generation) before the sale ends.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 16:10 IST
Apple iPad (9th Generation) is available with a huge discount on Amazon!
Apple iPad (9th Generation) is available with a huge discount on Amazon! (Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day sale is now live! Shoppers looking for a feature-filled iPad pay attention! Not just iPad, the e-commerce giant is offering numerous deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and more - various electronic products are available at a reduced price now. We came across an amazing deal that will save you a huge amount of money.

The Apple iPad (9th Generation) is available with a huge discount on Amazon. Prime members will be able to enjoy benefits during the sale and if you do not have a Prime subscription then you should get it today.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) discount

As per Amazon. the original price of the Apple iPad (9th Generation) is $329, however, you can get it at a reasonable price of $249.99, giving you a discount of 24 percent.

Isn't it amazing? But is it worth the buy? Let's check out what it offers.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) specifications

The Apple iPad ( Gen 9) features a 10.2-inch Retina display with A13 Bionic chip. It comes in two storage variants of 64 GB and 256 GB. It also comes with Apple Pencil (1st generation) for drawing canvas. It has an ambient light sensor that brings True Tone that enables the screen content to be set according to the color temperature of the room.

The iPad can run the latest graphic games and allows you to do basic video and photo editing. Additionally, it features an 8 MP main camera and a 12 MP selfie camera.

Note that the offer is available on the 64 GB variant of the Apple iPad (Gen 9).

Offers and discounts

You can additionally get $100 off on the approval of the Amazon store gift card and get the iPad for $149.

Not a prime member? Get prime membership today and enjoy additional benefits. The cost of a subscription varies as per preference. You can get a monthly subscription for $14.99 and a yearly subscription for $139 per year.

Stay tuned for more such offers and deals over the next 2 days.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 16:10 IST
