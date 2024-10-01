Apple AirPods worth 11000 help cops find stolen 48000000 Ferrari

iPhone, Apple Watch and AirTag have proven to be useful products for the cops around the globe and there are thousands of reports online that reveal how these Apple devices have helped solve several cases. Now in a rare turn of events, Apple AirPods have also joined other products in the list as ₹11000 earbuds have reportedly helped cops find a stolen Ferrari that costs more than ₹48000000. As per a report by Apple Insider, a Ferrari 812 GTS was stolen on September 16 and the police was able to locate the Italian supercar with the help of owner's Apple AirPods, which were in the car when it was stolen.

How police tracked stolen Ferrari with help of Apple AirPods

Most Apple products, including the AirPods, come with tracking support through the Find My app and that is what helped cops to find the stolen Ferrari. Through the tracking capability, AirPods are able to broadcast their location to a nearby iPhone.

When police were trying to locate the stolen vehicle, they were able to spot the car near a gas station on South Main Street in Waterbury, Connecticut. When officers attempted to pull the car over, the suspect fled the scene but left his iPhone inside the stolen Ferrari. Using the iPhone, police were able to identify the driver as 22-year-old Dion Schontten, a known repeat offender. He had been arrested just days earlier, on September 26, for driving a stolen Acura.

While stolen or lost items are often tracked with AirTags, this case relied on two different Apple devices: a pair of AirPods and an iPhone. If the Ferrari's owner hadn't accidentally left behind their AirPods, and if the suspect hadn't forgotten his iPhone, the police might not have resolved the case as swiftly.



