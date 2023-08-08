Home Tech News Apple AirTag comes to US woman's rescue, but you won't believe what she had to do

It's no longer shocking news when airline passengers complain about their luggage going missing. In fact, many find that their luggage was not even boarded on the flight that they took. Not much anyone could do about it. Till now! Apple Airtag to the rescue! In the recent months, Apple AirTag has been making headlines when it comes to finding missing luggage at the airport. In the most recent case, a woman named Sandra Shuster and her 15-year-old daughter Ruby were flying from Baltimore to Denver via Chicago.

When they arrived, they noticed that their bag was missing. They were advised by the airline employee that their suitcase was at the Baltimore airport. However, the AirTag that the woman had left inside the luggage suggested otherwise. Shuster said that the growing number of missing luggage cases, had made her buy the Apple AirTag tracking device some three months before the incident to keep track of her luggage.

How the missing luggage was found?

According to the CNN report, the passengers were travelling from Baltimore for a tournament. They had two bags, one containing their clothes and the other bag had a lacrosse kit, which was missing.

A United representative gave them a case number at the Denver airport and told them that the suitcase would be on the upcoming 8:30 a.m. aircraft from Chicago. When this did not happen, Shuster utilised the toll-free lost baggage number she had been given.

“They said, ‘Your bag's going to come in later today on one of two flights.' I said ‘OK, great,' but it never came. So I called later that afternoon and they said ‘Your bag is still in Baltimore,'” says Shuster.

Shuster already knew that her bag was not in Baltimore as the AirTag's location said that it was at the O'Hare Airport, Chicago.

After waiting hours, she called customer service for the third time and they said “We have no idea where it is.” Later, the airline even went to the extent of saying that she had the wrong claim number. In effect, the airline team were constantly trying to stall saying they were processing the matter.

Unbelievably, the woman had to fly all the way to Chicago! An unheard of case of a desperate passenger running around trying to find her lost luggage in the face of airline intransigence.

She said "So I jumped on the plane, flew to Chicago, got to baggage claim, and it took them 30 seconds to give me my bag," she said.

