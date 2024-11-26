Apple announces 2024 App Store Award finalists: Best apps and games for iPhone, iPad, and more

Apple has announced the 45 finalists for its 2024 App Store Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, design, and user experience. The awards span 12 categories, with a new inclusion for the Apple Vision Pro, honoring advances in spatial computing. The winners will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Carson Oliver, Apple's head of Worldwide App Store, expressed excitement about this year's nominees. "These finalists demonstrate remarkable creativity, offering users apps they enjoy and find valuable," he said.

Finalists in Key Categories

iPhone App of the Year:

Kino: Transforms everyday moments into cinematic videos.

Runna: Offers customized training plans for runners.

Tripsy: Helps travelers organize and simplify their trips.

iPhone Game of the Year:

AFK Journey: A fantasy adventure with strategic battles.

The WereCleaner: A humorous, creative gameplay experience.

Zenless Zone Zero: An action-packed narrative game.

Finalists for Other Devices

iPad App of the Year:

Bluey: Let's Play: Features family-friendly fun with well-known characters.

Moises: Uses AI to enhance music practice.

Procreate Dreams: Enables users to create animated stories.

iPad Game of the Year:

Assassin's Creed Mirage: An adventure-driven game with a rich storyline.

Disney Speedstorm: Racing action with Disney characters.

Squad Busters: A playful, competitive design.

Mac App of the Year:

Adobe Lightroom: AI-powered photo editing.

OmniFocus 4: A task management app designed to improve focus.

Shapr3D: Simplifies 3D design processes.

Mac Game of the Year:

Frostpunk 2: A city-building strategy game.

Stray: A mystery game with exploration elements.

Thank Goodness You're Here!: A game featuring humor-filled gameplay.

Apple Vision Pro and Other Highlights

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year:

JigSpace: Explores 3D models in AR.

NBA: Offers an immersive sports experience.

What If...? An Immersive Story: Brings Marvel storytelling to life in new ways.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year:

Loóna: A relaxing, puzzle-based game.

THRASHER: A game set in a mesmerizing alien world.

Vacation Simulator: A whimsical, humor-filled game.

Other Categories: