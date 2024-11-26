Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Unjust GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system

Unjust GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system

GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox are facing unexpected bans. A growing issue sparks concerns within the community about unfair suspensions and mass reporting tactics.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 11:53 IST
GTA Online players are facing mysterious bans which have sparked confusion and frustration across PS5 and Xbox communities. (Rockstar Games)

For many, GTA Online remains a staple of the gaming world, but recent reports have surfaced that some players, especially on PS5 and Xbox, are being banned without warning or clear cause. This issue has left many questioning the fairness of the game's ban system and has sparked a debate within the community.

GTA Online: Livestream Suspension Raises Questions

A notable case came to light during a livestream by YouTuber Jackknife Finnegan, who suddenly found his account suspended with a notice stating the ban would last until November 28, 2024. On top of this, his GTA Online character would be reset. This surprise suspension has raised concerns, especially since Finnegan had been engaged in normal gameplay without any apparent violations.

Other members of the GTA Online community, including YouTuber GhillieMaster and insider Tez2, have spoken out about the issue. Tez2, a well-known Rockstar Games insider, suggested that mass trolling or reports could be behind these unexplained bans. According to Tez2, there is a possibility that Rockstar Games is aware of the problem and that a pattern is emerging - particularly with PS5 players.

Possible Mass Reporting at Play

Tez2's insight highlights that a series of bans have been targeting players within smaller communities, all of whom happen to be on PS5. One comment on Tez2's tweet came from a player who claimed they were banned after being attacked by multiple other GTA Online users, raising further questions about the accuracy of the reporting system.

This situation mirrors a previous incident where GhillieMaster, another prominent YouTuber, had his Xbox account banned after being falsely reported. Fortunately, GhillieMaster's ban was reversed, though the initial suspension still caused confusion among players. Similarly, Finnegan's suspension is temporary, but the reset of his in-game character adds to the mystery surrounding this issue.

The ongoing situation has brought attention to the vulnerabilities in Rockstar Games' ban process. With mass reporting potentially influencing bans, many are calling for clearer guidelines and better transparency in the game's moderation system to prevent unjust suspensions and to ensure a fair gaming experience for all players.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 11:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets