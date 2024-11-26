Latest Tech News Tech Tech News PAN 2.0: What are the key features and benefits of India’s digital tax system upgrade?

PAN 2.0: What are the key features and benefits of India's digital tax system upgrade?

India is set to upgrade its tax system with the launch of PAN 2.0. Here’s everything you need to know about this transformation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 19:39 IST
Government launches PAN 2.0 project to modernize taxpayer registration, streamline services, and enhance digital infrastructure.

The Indian government has approved the PAN 2.0 project, aimed at modernising the taxpayer registration system under the Income Tax Department. The decision, announced on November 25, 2024, will see the government invest 1,435 crore to enhance the existing PAN/TAN infrastructure and services. This e-governance initiative will offer digital PAN and TAN services, providing a more efficient and secure way for taxpayers to interact with the system.

The new project allows existing PAN holders, approximately 78 crore individuals, to upgrade their current PAN cards. While the PAN number will stay the same, users will need to update their cards, which the government assures will be free of charge. However, the specific application process and timeline for the upgrade have not yet been disclosed by the Income Tax Department.

What is PAN 2.0?

PAN 2.0 aims to upgrade the current PAN/TAN system by improving the overall infrastructure, simplifying processes, and enhancing PAN validation services. The goal is to make PAN a universal identifier that can be used across various digital platforms of government agencies, further streamlining interactions and increasing efficiency.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that PAN cards are crucial for the middle class and small businesses in India. With the introduction of PAN 2.0, the system will be modernised with a robust digital framework, simplifying tasks for businesses and citizens alike. The government is also working to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism for faster resolution of issues.

Benefits of PAN 2.0

1. Faster Services: PAN 2.0 ensures quicker access to services and improves service quality.

2. Accurate Data: It ensures more reliable and accurate information.

3. Eco-Friendly: The system reduces paper use and promotes sustainability.

4. Enhanced Security: Upgraded infrastructure improves safety and operational efficiency.

Impact on Businesses

Businesses stand to benefit from PAN 2.0, as it will provide a universal identifier that aligns with the government's Digital India initiative. This will simplify compliance, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate smoother interactions with government bodies, making it easier to function in India's expanding digital economy.

How to Apply for PAN 2.0

To apply for the new PAN system, visit the Income Tax Portal, go to the “Instant e-PAN” section, and enter your Aadhaar number. After OTP verification, the e-PAN will be sent to your registered email.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 19:39 IST
