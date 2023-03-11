    Trending News

    Apple argues UK competition watchdog had "no power" to launch probe

    Apple filed an appeal in January at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London and argues the investigation is "invalid".

    By: REUTERS
    Mar 11 2023, 08:24 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/4 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/4 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    3/4 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    4/4 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    Apple
    View all Images
    Apple argues UK competition watchdog had "no power" to launch probe. (REUTERS)

    Technology giant Apple on Friday told a London tribunal that Britain's competition watchdog had "no power" to launch a probe into its mobile browsers because it did so too late.

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened a full investigation in November into cloud gaming and mobile browsers over concerns about restrictions by iPhone-maker Apple, as well as by Google.

    Apple filed an appeal in January at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London and argues the investigation is "invalid".

    Its lawyer Timothy Otty said on Friday that the market investigation should by law have been opened last June at the same time as the CMA published a report on mobile ecosystems, which found the two tech giants had an "effective duopoly".

    He added in court filings that Apple has "suffered serious prejudice" as a result of the CMA's decision, having "had to repeatedly divert management time and technical resources away from its business activities".

    However, the CMA's lawyer James Eadie said the watchdog had complied with the legal time limits, because it initially decided not to open an investigation in December 2021.

    He argued in court filings that a ruling that the investigation is invalid would cause "significant prejudice to the public interest … which outweighs any burden shouldered by Apple".

    "A finding of invalidity would terminate the market investigation and leave unaddressed the CMA's concerns about the lack of competition for mobile browsers and cloud gaming," Eadie added.

    Friday's hearing took place on the same day that the CMA said it was extending the deadline for its analysis and review into Apple's terms and conditions for app developers until May.

    11 Mar, 08:22 IST
