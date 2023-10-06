Icon
Home Tech News Apple CEO Tim Cook among the most popular tech CEOs in the world

Apple CEO Tim Cook among the most popular tech CEOs in the world

In a recent survey conducted by Blind, Apple CEO Tim Cook received one of the highest employee approval ratings as a tech CEO at 83 percent, whereas X chief Linda Yaccarino was among the lowest at just 4 percent.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 10:29 IST
A new survey has revealed some shocking information about employee approvals for their CEOs in the tech space. According to its results, 83 percent of the employees approve of the work Tim Cook is doing as the CEO of Apple. On the other hand, X chief Linda Yaccarino found herself among the lowest-ranked tech CEOs with an approval rating of just 4 percent. That means, only four out of one hundred employees thought of her work as the head of the company as significant or to have a positive impact.

The survey was done by Blind, a social media platform geared towards anonymous verified employees to create a community. It has around 9 million users at present. The survey was done to find the approval rating for 103 CEOs based on employee feedback. The results were formed after 13,171 verified professionals in the US responded to the survey. Each responder was asked one question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the way your CEO is handling their job?”

As per a blog post by Blind, “E-commerce, financial services and tech industry CEOs are among the most popular chief executives in the U.S”.

Tech CEOs get mixed approval ratings

While the average approval rating for tech CEOs was found to be 32 percent, it also contains the highest-rated CEO as well as one of the lowest-rated ones. Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia had the highest approval rating at 96 percent. This means that nearly every verified Nvidia employee approved of Huang's work as the chief of the company.

Among the tech CEOs, Apple's Tim Cook took the next spot with four out of five employees giving him the thumbs up. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, was also placed at a high spot with 68 percent of employees' approval.

The CEOs of big tech companies, however, did not see a convincing approval rating. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg received 45 percent, while Microsoft's Satya Nadella only got the approval of three out of every ten employees who voted. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Amazon chief Andy Jassy fared even worse at 26 percent and 10 percent, respectively. However, no tech CEO performed worse than Yaccarino.

According to the survey, one of the factors for the low rating of tech CEOs could be linked to the recent mass layoffs seen in the tech space.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 10:26 IST
    Icon