Apple CEO Tim Cook to increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam during his visit- Details

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will announce the company is increasing its commitments to Vietnam by an unspecified amount during his visit to Hanoi.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 15:00 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam during his visit along with helping in developing local infrastructure. (AFP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam during his visit along with helping in developing local infrastructure. (AFP)

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will announce the company is increasing its commitments to Vietnam by an unspecified amount during his visit to Hanoi.

Apple will raise spending on suppliers in Vietnam in addition to supporting a local school clean water initiative, the company said in a statement. Apple has spent nearly 400 trillion dong ($16 billion) in the country since 2019 through its supply chain partners, the company said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Hanoi
 

Cook, who landed in the capital city of Hanoi Monday morning for a two-day visit, will meet with Vietnamese programmers and content creators, news website VnExpress reported, without attribution.

Vietnam has seen about a fourfold increase in companies assembling Apple products over the past decade.

Cook posted photos on X, formerly Twitter, of himself at Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake and having egg coffee with Vietnamese singers.

Cook's visit comes as more than 60 human rights and environmental organizations called on the Cupertino, California-based company to publicly oppose the detention of climate activists in Vietnam.

