Apple confirms ghost touch issue affecting multiple Apple Watch models- All details

Apple has acknowledged a touch-related bug, known as "ghost touch," impacting a broader range of Apple Watch models than initially reported.

Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 13:47 IST
Users of various Apple Watch models are facing the "ghost touch" issue, prompting Apple to address the problem with temporary solutions and promises of a permanent fix through software updates. (unsplash)
Users of various Apple Watch models are facing the "ghost touch" issue, prompting Apple to address the problem with temporary solutions and promises of a permanent fix through software updates. (unsplash)

Apple has acknowledged a touch-related bug that was initially believed to only impact the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models but has now been confirmed to affect Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra 1 models as well. This issue, commonly referred to as "ghost touch," causes the watch display to register false touches and exhibit erratic behavior without user interaction.

Apple distributes memo


In a memo distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs), the company has instructed them not to replace affected watches but rather to guide customers through a force restart process. This involves simultaneously holding down the side button and the Digital Crown for 10 seconds. AASPs have also been advised to ensure that the affected Apple Watches are running the latest version of watchOS.

Reports of the ghost touch issue initially emerged in February, primarily from users of Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, describing their watch screens as behaving erratically. Apple addressed the problem with the release of the watchOS 10.4 update, which presumably resolves the issue for all affected models. However, if the update proves ineffective, Apple's memo suggests that further remedies will be forthcoming.

The confirmation of the issue affecting a wider range of Apple Watch models has understandably caused frustration among users experiencing the ghost touch problem. Many have turned to social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction and seek clarification from the company.
 

Apple Watch ghost touch issue- solution


While the force restart workaround may offer temporary relief, users remain hopeful for a permanent solution to the ghost touch issue through a software update from Apple. The company's acknowledgment of the problem and its efforts to address it have been appreciated by affected customers.

As Apple continues its investigation and resolution of the ghost touch issue, owners of affected Apple Watch models are encouraged to ensure their devices are updated to the latest version of watchOS and to seek assistance from Apple support or visit an AASP if the problem persists.

 

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 13:47 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets