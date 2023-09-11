Home Tech News Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra, AirPods

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra, AirPods

Apple 2023 event: Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch event is just around the corner, promising iPhones 15, Apple Watch series 9, and AirPods.

| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 12:31 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
Apple event 2023
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
Apple event 2023
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
Apple event 2023
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
Apple event 2023
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
Apple event 2023
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
Apple event 2023
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods on the horizon. (AP)

Apple event 2023: The stage is set for Apple's highly anticipated event, dubbed "Wonderlust," scheduled to unfold at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with excitement, as the tech giant prepares to unveil a slew of new products, and perhaps more surprises up its sleeve. The most notable products include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods. Among the other highlights of this event will be the official release dates of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, all of which were initially showcased at WWDC23 in June. This event is all about hardware, and as usual, iPhones will steal the spotlight.

Apple has a lot riding on this year's Apple event 2023. They are aiming to recover from a sales slump and are counting on major changes to their high-end iPhones to encourage people to upgrade. Additionally, Apple is facing challenges in China, where government workers are increasingly not allowed to use their devices, and public sentiment may be shifting away from US technology. So, what can we expect from Apple's grand product launch? Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Four iPhones Models on The Horizon

Get ready for not one, not two, but four new iPhones! But not 5! Earlier rumours of an iPhone 15 Ultra have been killed off. Just like last year, Apple is likely to release four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It seems they're sticking with iPhone 15 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have aluminum sides and a glass back, while the high-end iPhone 15 models will have Titanium frames. Expect awesome upgrades in screens and a fantastic 48MP camera. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run on the boosted A16 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the latest A17 processor. iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a periscope camera. Plus, they're changing the charging port from Lightning to USB-C for all iPhone 15 models. Color-wise, think Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and maybe even Orange/Coral Pink. Also read: Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max's BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple is also giving its Apple Watch lineup a makeover with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 will come in the same sizes as before, 41mm and 45mm, while the Ultra 2 will stick to 49mm. These watches will look similar to last year's models, but there might be some new materials and colors. The big deal this year is the performance boost; they're getting a new chip! Don't expect a follow-up to the Apple Watch SE 2 from 2022. Also read: Apple Watch Series 9: Better heart rate sensor, new chip, know what's coming at Apple 2023 event

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

In line with the transition to USB-C charging for the iPhone, Apple is planning to switch its Lightning-based accessories to this new standard. Among the first products in line are the AirPods Pro, which have been popular. Apple also intends to bring USB-C charging to its standard AirPods and AirPods Max, likely by next year.

While the earbuds may not have major hardware updates, a software update will provide improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute and unmute from the AirPods themselves, and a feature called Conversation Awareness, which mutes media when someone starts talking to the wearer.

So, get ready for an exciting Apple event with these new products and updates in store!

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 12:21 IST
