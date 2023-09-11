Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra, AirPods

Apple event 2023: The stage is set for Apple's highly anticipated event, dubbed "Wonderlust," scheduled to unfold at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with excitement, as the tech giant prepares to unveil a slew of new products, and perhaps more surprises up its sleeve. The most notable products include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods. Among the other highlights of this event will be the official release dates of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, all of which were initially showcased at WWDC23 in June. This event is all about hardware, and as usual, iPhones will steal the spotlight.

Apple has a lot riding on this year's Apple event 2023. They are aiming to recover from a sales slump and are counting on major changes to their high-end iPhones to encourage people to upgrade. Additionally, Apple is facing challenges in China, where government workers are increasingly not allowed to use their devices, and public sentiment may be shifting away from US technology. So, what can we expect from Apple's grand product launch? Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Four iPhones Models on The Horizon

Get ready for not one, not two, but four new iPhones! But not 5! Earlier rumours of an iPhone 15 Ultra have been killed off. Just like last year, Apple is likely to release four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It seems they're sticking with iPhone 15 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have aluminum sides and a glass back, while the high-end iPhone 15 models will have Titanium frames. Expect awesome upgrades in screens and a fantastic 48MP camera. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run on the boosted A16 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the latest A17 processor. iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a periscope camera. Plus, they're changing the charging port from Lightning to USB-C for all iPhone 15 models. Color-wise, think Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and maybe even Orange/Coral Pink. Also read: Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max's BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple is also giving its Apple Watch lineup a makeover with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 will come in the same sizes as before, 41mm and 45mm, while the Ultra 2 will stick to 49mm. These watches will look similar to last year's models, but there might be some new materials and colors. The big deal this year is the performance boost; they're getting a new chip! Don't expect a follow-up to the Apple Watch SE 2 from 2022. Also read: Apple Watch Series 9: Better heart rate sensor, new chip, know what's coming at Apple 2023 event

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

In line with the transition to USB-C charging for the iPhone, Apple is planning to switch its Lightning-based accessories to this new standard. Among the first products in line are the AirPods Pro, which have been popular. Apple also intends to bring USB-C charging to its standard AirPods and AirPods Max, likely by next year.

While the earbuds may not have major hardware updates, a software update will provide improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute and unmute from the AirPods themselves, and a feature called Conversation Awareness, which mutes media when someone starts talking to the wearer.

So, get ready for an exciting Apple event with these new products and updates in store!