 Apple Event 2024: Over 50000 fans waiting for iPhone 16 live launch on YouTube | Tech News
Apple Event 2024: Over 50000 fans waiting for iPhone 16 live launch on YouTube

Although there are over 50000 viewers waiting for the live stream to begin on YouTube, it is worth noting that Apple will be livestreaming the event on Apple TV app and Apple.com too.

Apple Event 2024: Over 50000 fans waiting for iPhone 16 live launch on YouTube
iPhone 16 series will most likely be the key attraction of the Apple Event 2024. (YouTube)

Apple Event 2024 is less than an hour away and scores of fans are already waiting on Apple's YouTube placeholder to witness the iPhone 16 launch live. As of now, more than 50000 viewers have already tuned in on YouTube to watch the annual Apple event live for free. The number of viewers will definitely multiply as we go closer to the beginning of the event. Although there are over 50000 viewers waiting for the live stream to begin on YouTube, it is worth noting that Apple will be livestreaming the event on Apple TV app and Apple.com too.

iPhone 16 series launch: Biggest Apple iPhone ever to break cover

iPhone 16 series will most likely be the key attraction of the Apple Event 2024. The upcoming flagship iPhone series will be powered by Apple Intelligence that the company unveiled at the WWDC 2024. The iPhone 16 series will comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As the Pro iPhone models are said to get a bump in screen size, iPhone 16 Pro Max may become the biggest iPhone ever launched by Apple.

Apple September Event 2024: Farewell to iPhone Plus

It is believed that this may be the last time we see the launch of a ‘Plus' iPhone model as Apple is reportedly planning to replace the Plus model with a new Slim model in the iPhone 17 series that will be launching in 2025. If the reports are true, iPhone 16 series is a farewell to the ‘Plus' iPhone models.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 21:55 IST
