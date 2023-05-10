Apple iOS 16.5 candidate version released for developers, public beta testers

Are you waiting for the launch of IOS 17? But before that, Apple is all set to make you experience iOS 16.5. Apple on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, according to a report by MacRumors. The iOS update is coming after a week of the launch of the fourth betas. Also, this released iOS 16.5 candidate version shows the final version of iOS 16.5 which will be released for the public next week.

Want to try out the iOS 16.5 candidate version? As per the report, developers who have registered for the same can try it out by going to the Settings app, clicking on the Software Update, and then tapping on the Beta Updates option. After which they will have to look for the iOS 16 Developer Beta. However, not everyone will be able to download this beta as an Apple ID associated with a developer account will be required.

"iOS 16.5 adds a Sports tab in the Apple News app, making it easier to access sports-focused content. You can choose to follow your favorite teams to get updates on a regular basis," MacRumors stated. It also shared Apple's full release notes for the update. Check the update, enhancements and bug fixes the iOS 16.5 will bring:

1. A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

2. Sports tab in Apple News. It is said to give easy access to stories, scores, and more, for the teams and leagues the iPhone user follows.

3. My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News. It will help the users find additional details about specific games by taking them directly to game pages.

4. Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive.

5. The update will also look into the issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content.

6. It fixes the issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices.

Also, it can be known that Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is scheduled to kick start from June 5 and the company is expected to announce iOS 17 at the event.