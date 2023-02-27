    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Apple iOS 16 almost done and dusted, iOS 17 features surface online now

    Apple iOS 16 almost done and dusted, iOS 17 features surface online now

    iOS 16 updates have been rolling out regularly, but attention is now turning towards iOS 17. What is it expected to bring to your iPhone? Find out.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 19:20 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 17
    View all Images
    iOS 16.5 is expected to be the final update ahead of the iOS 17 launch. (Unsplash)

    Apple's iOS 16.4 update is on the way and is expected to roll out next month for all iPhone users. This update will bring a range of new emojis, support for web push notifications, and Podcast app improvements. Well, now the latest report by MacRumors suggests that this month, Apple has increased its internal testing of iOS 16.5, which is expected to be one of the final significant updates before the announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC in June.

    Talking about iOS 17, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last week that he had not come across "anything especially game-changing" for the upcoming iPhone update. However, since the release is still months away, there may still be noteworthy features that have not yet been revealed. However, the MacRumors report managed to shed some light on the possible iOS 17 features. Have a look here.

    Expected iOS 17 features

    The report suggests that iOS 17 will unveil the next version of CarPlay, which will provide enhanced integration with a vehicle's features such as air conditioning and FM radio, as well as support for multiple displays throughout the dashboard and greater personalization options. According to Apple, the initial vehicles equipped with the new CarPlay will be announced in late 2023, with well-known brands like Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others already committed to the technology.

    According to previous reports by Gurman, iOS 17 is anticipated to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act. It is expected that this update will be added to a possible version of iOS 17 by mid-2024.

    When can you expect iOS 17 launch

    WWDC is a weeklong conference where Apple unveils its operating systems, generally in early June. This year, Apple is expected to launch macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Additionally, Apple is also expected to reveal the realityOS/xrOS operating system for its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, the report suggested.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 19:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new