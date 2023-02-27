Apple iOS 16 almost done and dusted, iOS 17 features surface online now

Apple's iOS 16.4 update is on the way and is expected to roll out next month for all iPhone users. This update will bring a range of new emojis, support for web push notifications, and Podcast app improvements. Well, now the latest report by MacRumors suggests that this month, Apple has increased its internal testing of iOS 16.5, which is expected to be one of the final significant updates before the announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC in June.

Talking about iOS 17, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last week that he had not come across "anything especially game-changing" for the upcoming iPhone update. However, since the release is still months away, there may still be noteworthy features that have not yet been revealed. However, the MacRumors report managed to shed some light on the possible iOS 17 features. Have a look here.

Expected iOS 17 features

The report suggests that iOS 17 will unveil the next version of CarPlay, which will provide enhanced integration with a vehicle's features such as air conditioning and FM radio, as well as support for multiple displays throughout the dashboard and greater personalization options. According to Apple, the initial vehicles equipped with the new CarPlay will be announced in late 2023, with well-known brands like Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others already committed to the technology.

According to previous reports by Gurman, iOS 17 is anticipated to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act. It is expected that this update will be added to a possible version of iOS 17 by mid-2024.

When can you expect iOS 17 launch

WWDC is a weeklong conference where Apple unveils its operating systems, generally in early June. This year, Apple is expected to launch macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Additionally, Apple is also expected to reveal the realityOS/xrOS operating system for its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, the report suggested.