Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air set for big upgrades, says Mark Gurman; M3 chip, OLED display on the way

Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air set for big upgrades, says Mark Gurman; M3 chip, OLED display on the way

With Apple not introducing a new iPad this year for the first time in the device’s 13-year history, a new report suggests that the iPad Pro and iPad Air are set for big updates. Know what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 08:03 IST
iPad Pro
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, especially the former, could be set for a big upgrade, claims Mark Gurman. Check details. (Unsplash)

Apple has been working on a lot of new tech lately. From the iPhone 15 series which got the first-ever Action Button to the MacBooks that saw the integration of the new M3 chip, nearly all Apple devices have received massive updates in 2023. Nearly all, but not all of them. For the first time in the 13-year-old history of the device, Apple has not introduced a new iPad. While the company launched a new accessory for the iPad in the form of the new Apple Pencil USB Type-C. It was rumoured that the company could still bring out new iPads during the last months of 2023, but those have now been quashed. However, that doesn't mean Apple is not working on them. A new report suggests that the iPad Pro and iPad Air are set for big updates. Know what's coming.

iPad Pro, Air updates

In his latest ‘Power On' newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that at least two iPads could get big upgrades soon, with the iPad Pro and iPad Air being the devices. No official information has been revealed in terms of specs however a possible bump in processor could be on the cards. The iPad Pro could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. Apple could also bring an updated Magic Keyboard attachment too! These changes are likely to help the iPad Pro stand out as the flagship iPad model.

On the other hand, the iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it'll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. Last year Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad Pro alongside the iPad 10th Gen in October, and the iPad Air could finally benefit from the M2 upgrade.

Gurman also suggested that Apple will phase out the last-standing iPad Air 9th generation which is reminiscent of Apple's old design strategy with big bezels and a chunky home button at the bottom. It could be replaced with the 11th-generation iPad.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 08:02 IST
