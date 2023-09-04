Home Tech News Apple iPhone 14 SOS satellite service to get Elon Musk-led SpaceX boost

Apple iPhone 14 SOS satellite service to get Elon Musk-led SpaceX boost

SpaceX and Globalstar's collaboration aims to expand Apple iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite service, potentially reaching more users in remote areas without cellular coverage.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 10:27 IST
iPhone 14
View all Images
SpaceX and Globalstar team up to enhance Apple iPhone 14 SOS service worldwide. (Apple)

It's been almost a year since Apple introduced the iPhone 14, which brought a special feature called "Emergency SOS via Satellite." This nifty feature lets people call for help in places without regular cell phone signals. Now, thanks to a partnership between Globalstar, Apple's satellite provider, and Elon Musk's SpaceX, this emergency service might soon cover more areas.

Globalstar Joins Forces with SpaceX

According to a report by NOLA.com, Globalstar and SpaceX have struck a deal worth $64 million to launch satellites into space in 2025. This exciting news was confirmed through an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These satellites are going to be super important for expanding the emergency SOS services offered by Globalstar.

This isn't the first time SpaceX has worked with Globalstar. They teamed up before to launch a satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last year.

Good News for Apple Users

The partnership between Globalstar and SpaceX is not just good for them; it's great news for Apple users too. The iPhone 14 (and soon the upcoming iPhone 15) relies on Globalstar satellites to make the Emergency SOS feature work.

Right now, Emergency SOS via Satellite works in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It's available on any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro as long as you're in an area covered by satellite connections. Thanks to this new partnership, the service could soon expand to even more places.

Apple's Satellite Dreams

Last year, Apple got a patent that hinted at some exciting possibilities for satellites. They might not just be for emergency calls and texts. The patent talks about sending all sorts of data through satellites, like streaming videos, TV data, phone calls, and internet data.

Now, having a patent doesn't mean Apple will definitely do these things, but it does show they're thinking about it. So, who knows what cool satellite features might come to future iPhones.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 09:23 IST
