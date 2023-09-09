Home Tech News Apple iPhone Hacked Using Pegasus Spyware from Israel’s NSO Group

Apple iPhone Hacked Using Pegasus Spyware from Israel’s NSO Group

An iPhone belonging to a staffer at a Washington-based civil society organization was hacked remotely with spyware created by Israel’s NSO Group.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 06:40 IST
Top 5 Apple Mail alternatives: Upgrade your email experience with these apps
Apple
1/7 Are you an Apple user who's not too thrilled with the Mail app's performance and old-fashioned features? Well, you are not alone! While many people find Apple's email app acceptable enough, there are other options that can make your emailing much easier. (Apple)
image caption
2/7 These alternatives to Apple Mail offer more features, and a simpler user experience. So, if you have been feeling a bit let down by Apple Mail, don't worry! There are some excellent alternatives that can really step up your email game. Let's explore these top 5 Apple Mail alternatives.  (Pexels)
image caption
3/7 1. Canary Mail: Canary Mail is an easy-to-use email client for Mac users. It recently introduced an AI feature called Inbox CoPilot, which helps you compose emails based on context or tone. It can also answer questions like your scheduled meetings for the week or the delivery status of your Amazon order. Other features include read receipts, 1-click unsubscribe, snooze, and encryption. ( Canary Mail)
image caption
4/7 2. Outlook: Microsoft Outlook is a robust alternative to Apple Mail for Mac users. It syncs seamlessly with Google and iCloud accounts, offering features like a focused inbox to prioritise important emails. Outlook also integrates with other Microsoft apps like OneNote and Teams, making it a comprehensive productivity tool. (Microsoft)
image caption
5/7 3. Airmail: Airmail is a third-party email app that supports major email accounts and integrates with various third-party apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Trello. It offers extensive customization options, including snoozing emails and muting/blocking senders. A lightweight built-in to-do list helps you stay organised. (Airmail,com)
image caption
6/7 4. Spark: Developed by Readdle, Spark stands out with its smart inbox that categorises emails for you. It offers productivity features like snooze, send later, and email follow-up reminders. Swipe actions enable quick actions on emails, such as sending them to task managers like Todoist. ( Spark)
image caption
7/7 5. Thunderbird: Mozilla Thunderbird is an open-source email client that's free and available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. While its interface may seem dated, it offers robust organisational tools like folders, tags, flags, and automation rules. Thunderbird also supports spam scanning, remote image blocking, and encryption through add-ons, allowing for customization and integration with third-party services. (Pexels)
Apple
View all Images
The hack was discovered last week and reported to Apple Inc., which moved quickly to investigate and patch the breach. (Unsplash)

An iPhone belonging to a staffer at a Washington-based civil society organization was hacked remotely with spyware created by Israel's NSO Group.

The hack was discovered last week and reported to Apple Inc., which moved quickly to investigate and patch the breach, according to John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher with Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto's Munk School.

NSO Group has been sanctioned by the US since 2021 due to its Pegasus hacking tool, which has been used by some governments to target journalists and dissidents beyond their borders. It is a so-called zero-click hack, in which the user doesn't need to click on a link in order for malware to install software that can turn phones into real-time surveillance devices.

“The gravity of the attack, which is a zero click, combined with the fact that it was being actively used in the wild against civil society makes it clear that this is the kind of thing that needs to be taken really seriously and prioritized, and we're glad that Apple did that,” Scott-Railton said in an interview.

Citizen Lab called the exploit chain BLASTPASS in a blog post on Thursday, and said it was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of Apple's operating system without any interaction from the victim. A spokesperson for Apple confirmed the account.

“We are unable to respond to any allegations that do not include any supporting research,” a spokesperson forNSO Group said. The company has previously said Pegasus doesn't work on phone numbers with the 1 county code used in the US and Canada.

Citizen Lab did not identify the targeted individual or organization. Earlier this year, the research group found that NSO Group had used at least three zero-click methods to hack civil society groups, and the company's tools have been linked to spying on prominent figures in Armenia, including a United Nations official.

In reporting the latest breach, Citizen Lab recommended “everyone who may face increased risk because of who they are or what they do to enable Lockdown Mode” on their devices. Lockdown Mode severely restricts apps and features on a person's phone — for example blocking most message attachments.

The report comes as NSO Group has faced increased scrutiny around the world. On Thursday, Poland's Senate published the results of an investigation into the use of Pegasus during the 2019 parliamentary elections that found violations of constitutional standards and said the vote was not fair due to the use of the spyware.

In August, the Israeli government announced that it had set up a commission to investigate whether police misused spyware, including applications made by NSO Group, in criminal investigations.

(Updates with additional information from NSO Group in sixth paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the headline to remove that it was a US phone.)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 06:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets