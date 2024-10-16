 Apple launches another special edition device, partners with Kim Kardashian | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple launches another special edition device, partners with Kim Kardashian

Apple launches another special edition device, partners with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s special-edition Beats Pill is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, plays well with both Apple and Android, and comes with up to 24 hours of battery life.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 09:36 IST
Apple launches another special edition device, partners with Kim Kardashian
This collaboration combines upgraded portable speaker with Kim’s modern, grayscale tones. (Apple)

Apple recently launched limited edition Beats headphones in partnership with entrepreneur and influencer Kim Kardashian and now the company has launched another special edition product in tie up with the social media star. Apple has now launched Kim Kardashian's special-edition Beats Pill speaker. This collaboration combines upgraded portable speaker with Kim's modern, grayscale tones. Each speaker comes with a custom gray USB-C charging cable and a removable colour-matched lanyard for on the go. Now more powerful, lighter and more portable. Kim Kardashian's special-edition Beats Pill is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, plays well with both Apple and Android, and comes with up to 24 hours of battery life.

The upgraded Beats Pill is more powerful, lighter and portable. It has a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90% more air volume, packing more of a punch with deeper, fuller bass. The woofer's material and structure — including its innovative ridges and contours — helps minimize low-end distortion, even at high volumes. The upgraded neodymium magnets drive the increased air volume displacement, providing 28% greater motor force for bigger, accurate sound.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Why it may be a big push for Apple Intelligence

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Secured in its own housing for extra stability to help reduce distortion, the redesigned tweeter delivers crisp highs and rich mid-range tones. At the pool, at the beach, in the rain — the Beats Pill is protected by enhanced internal seals to help keep dirt, sand and water out.

The streamlined Beats Pill has a 20-degree upward tilt to help optimize sound delivery toward your head, away from objects that might obstruct them. The intuitive controls are slightly tucked way on the back, still easy to reach. The Beats Pill comes with a removable lanyard and has a soft-grip silicone backing, all to make it easy to take with you.

Also read: Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024

Beats Pill has up to 24 hours of continuous playback. You can even use it to charge your phone on the go via the included USB-C cable. Whether you're on iOS or Android, the Pill's new proprietary chip ensures you get instant one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices, plus Find My or Find My Device.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 09:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits iphone 14 pro max: release date to expected specifications; everything we know so far reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets