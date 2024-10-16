Apple launches another special edition device, partners with Kim Kardashian

Apple recently launched limited edition Beats headphones in partnership with entrepreneur and influencer Kim Kardashian and now the company has launched another special edition product in tie up with the social media star. Apple has now launched Kim Kardashian's special-edition Beats Pill speaker. This collaboration combines upgraded portable speaker with Kim's modern, grayscale tones. Each speaker comes with a custom gray USB-C charging cable and a removable colour-matched lanyard for on the go. Now more powerful, lighter and more portable. Kim Kardashian's special-edition Beats Pill is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, plays well with both Apple and Android, and comes with up to 24 hours of battery life.

The upgraded Beats Pill is more powerful, lighter and portable. It has a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90% more air volume, packing more of a punch with deeper, fuller bass. The woofer's material and structure — including its innovative ridges and contours — helps minimize low-end distortion, even at high volumes. The upgraded neodymium magnets drive the increased air volume displacement, providing 28% greater motor force for bigger, accurate sound.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Why it may be a big push for Apple Intelligence

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Secured in its own housing for extra stability to help reduce distortion, the redesigned tweeter delivers crisp highs and rich mid-range tones. At the pool, at the beach, in the rain — the Beats Pill is protected by enhanced internal seals to help keep dirt, sand and water out.

The streamlined Beats Pill has a 20-degree upward tilt to help optimize sound delivery toward your head, away from objects that might obstruct them. The intuitive controls are slightly tucked way on the back, still easy to reach. The Beats Pill comes with a removable lanyard and has a soft-grip silicone backing, all to make it easy to take with you.

Also read: Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024

Beats Pill has up to 24 hours of continuous playback. You can even use it to charge your phone on the go via the included USB-C cable. Whether you're on iOS or Android, the Pill's new proprietary chip ensures you get instant one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices, plus Find My or Find My Device.