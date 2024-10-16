 iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Why it may be a big push for Apple Intelligence | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging.

iPhone SE 4 is currently one of the most anticipated smartphones around the globe. Since the launch of iPhone 16 series at the Apple event last month, all the spotlight moved to iPhone SE 4. Over the past few weeks, we have heard a range of rumours around the iPhone SE 4, suggesting how the new mid-ranger from Apple may shape up. Leakers and analysts were already anticipating a huge response for the iPhone SE 4, and now investment bank Morgan Stanley has also shared a similar opinion. As per a report by Apple Insider, Morgan Stanley believed that iPhone SE 4 will likely be responsible for making Apple Intelligence a hit.

According to Morgan Stanley's note to investors seen by Apple Insider, iPhone SE 4 is "increasingly showing signs of being a volume play for 2025." The investment bank believes that the iPhone SE will be launched in March 2025 and will support Apple Intelligence making it "a more compelling offer than most legacy iPhone models that don't have Apple Intelligence support and/or sell for a higher price."

iPhone SE 4 launch: What we know so far

If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security.

Also read: Samsung may kill Settings app in Galaxy smartphones, this can be the reason

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.

