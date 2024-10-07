Apple is now expected to launch new Mac models powered by the M4 series chipsets, alongside new iPads and more, on 1st November, according to reports. It is likely that following the event, many older devices that the new products will replace could be discontinued by the tech giant. Here, we take a look at all the products that Apple may discontinue starting from November 2024. Read on.

Also Read: Alleged MacBook Pro M4 unboxed by Russian YouTuber ahead of official announcement: Watch video

Apple MacBook Pro M3

Apple is widely expected to update its most powerful laptops—the MacBook Pro series—to the M4 lineup. In doing so, the company could officially discontinue the MacBook Pro M3 models, which include the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets. We have seen this happen before, and this time could be no exception.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

iPad Mini

Apple's current iPad Mini, powered by the A15 chipset, is almost three years old and is starting to show its age. Apple is expected to discontinue it in favour of a brand-new iPad Mini model on 1st November. This will create a more well-rounded Apple iPad lineup and make a powerful, compact iPad accessible to interested buyers.

Also Read: Apple opening 4 more official stores in India at these locations, to begin selling made in India iPhone 16 Pro soon

Mac Mini

Apple's Mac Mini has been a popular choice for many—creatives, coders, and more—and the company is now expected to double down on the Mini brand by making the Mac Mini even smaller (rumoured to be the size of the Apple TV 4K). In doing so, Apple could phase out the Mac Mini powered by the M2 chipset and fully embrace the M4 generation. So, if you're interested in buying one, it might be wise to act soon.

iMac 24-inch

Apple launched a refreshed iMac in 2023, powered by the M3 chipset, but since then, there have been no updates. This November, Apple may surprise enthusiasts by launching the M4 variant, which could lead to the current M3 model being phased out.

Note: Apple has kept certain models in the lineup in the past, especially the MacBook Air. For example, the MacBook Air M2 remains available despite the release of the MacBook Air M3, and the same happened with the MacBook Air M1 when the M2 model launched. So, Apple could potentially keep some models in the lineup at a reduced price point (though this is not confirmed).

Also Read: iPhone scam over ₹20 crore uncovered: How duo exploited Apple's policy