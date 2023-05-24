Home Tech News Apple releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad; Check price, features, more

Apple has released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad devices and they are now available on the App Store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 24 2023, 09:06 IST
Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad now available on the App Store. (Apple)
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will be bringing its premium creative software for filmmakers and musicians to its iPad platform for the first time. These professional tools that offer advanced features around video editing and music composing and mixing were revealed to get a new customized touch-first interface to create the “ultimate mobile studio”. Both the software are now available to download from the App Store. But before you do, check out its price, features, compatibility and more.

Announcing the arrival of the software, Apple said in a statement, “Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are completely reimagined for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, delivering the ultimate mobile studio for today's creatives”.

Final Cut Pro: Price and Compatibility

Final Cut Pro has been priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year (Rs. 499 per month or Rs. 4,999 per year) with a one-month free trial.

The app will work with the 11-inch or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1/M2 chipset. It is also compatible with the 2022 iPad Air 5th gen with the M1 chipset. You will need iPadOS 16.4 or later to be able to use the app.

Logic Pro: Price and Compatibility

Logic Pro has also been priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year (Rs. 499 per month or Rs. 4,999 per year) with a one-month free trial.

This app will work with devices that have the A12 Bionic chipset or newer. This includes iPad Mini 5th Gen and later, iPad 7th Gen and later, iPad Air 3rd Gen and later, 11-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen or later, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Gen or later. This app will also require iPadOS 16.4 or later to be compatible with the device.

Final Cut Pro features

The professional filmmaking and editing software offers a range of advanced features such as Magnetic Timeline where users can make frame-accurate edits, live drawing through Apple Pencil to draw and write on top of video content, multicam video editing, Fast Cut features using machine learning, and much more.

Users can also shoot high-quality videos using pro camera modes on the iPad, and in ProRes on iPad Pro with M2.

Logic Pro features

The professional tool for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing comes with a full suite of tools to enable the user in creating high-quality music. It comes with multi-touch software instruments and effects plugins to create the right sound, and a built-in microphone also enables voice recording or instrument recording.

On the editing and mixing front, it offers a precision edit feature, track automation, a new sound browser, an all-new Beat Breaker, Quick Sampler, Step Sequencer, Drum Machine Designer, Live Loops, a time and pitch-morphing plugin, Sample Alchemy, and a full-featured mixer. It also comes with a bunch of other tools to let the user create the perfect symphony.

First Published Date: 24 May, 09:06 IST
