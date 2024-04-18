Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 public beta 2 update; Check new features and know how to get it

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of its upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update, inviting non-developers to try out the new software ahead of its official release. This public beta release comes just two weeks after Apple introduced the initial public beta, signalling ongoing progress in the software development cycle.

How to Join the Beta

For those interested in testing out macOS Sonoma 14.5, participation is straightforward. Users can enroll in the public beta program by navigating to the Software Update section within the System Settings app on their Mac. Once there, toggle on the option for "Sonoma Public Beta." Keep in mind that you'll need to sign up on Apple's beta testing website to join the program, reported macrumors.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: 6 big changes Apple plans to make in 2024

What's New in macOS Sonoma 14.5?

While Apple has not highlighted any new features in the developer betas for macOS Sonoma 14.5 so far, the absence of notable additions suggests that this update may primarily focus on addressing bugs and implementing minor under-the-hood improvements. This approach aligns with Apple's commitment to refining the user experience and enhancing the overall performance and stability of its operating systems.

Stay Informed

As with any beta release, it's essential to remember that macOS Sonoma 14.5 is still a work in progress. Beta testers should anticipate encountering bugs and other issues while exploring the new software. Providing feedback through Apple's beta testing platform can help the company identify and address these issues before the final release.

Also read: Apple to make big changes with the iPhone 17 Plus; Leak hints at a smaller display than iPhone 15 Plus

The rollout of the second public beta for macOS Sonoma 14.5 offers a glimpse into Apple's ongoing efforts to refine and optimise its macOS platform. While the update may not introduce groundbreaking features, it underscores Apple's commitment to delivering a polished and reliable user experience. As beta testers explore macOS Sonoma 14.5, their feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the final version of the software.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!