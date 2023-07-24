Home Tech News Apple retail stores set to introduce home delivery service for customer orders

With EasyPay, Apple retail stores will now offer home delivery for sales made in-store.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:22 IST
Apple may introduce home delivery services for its customer. Check out for more details. (Apple)

Apple is now preparing to offer home delivery services from retail stores for customers to make hassle-free purchases. This will not only help customers but also Apple employees to store space for holding large bulk of the devices.

According to Mark Gurman's Power newsletter. Apple may soon introduce the option for its retail store employees to offer a home delivery option to customers when purchasing a product. This will allow customers to get the product delivered to their homes safely without having to worry about the device being out of stock in retail stores.

More about the home delivery option

According to Gurman, in August, stores will see the introduction of Apple's new EasyPay Online Ordering program, a move that may mark a revolutionary strategic shift with the inclusion of home delivery services.

EasyPay point-of-sale machines will enable salespeople at Apple retail stores to sell products directly to customers via EasyPay and the product will be delivered to their homes.

This will benefit the Apple stores and customers in various ways, one being, the stores will able to take advance sales for products which are out of stock and the customers will not have to go empty-handed or have to look for different retail stores for availability. Additionally, rather than carrying bulky items like iMac or Mac Pro home, shoppers can pay for them in the store and get them delivered to their homes.

Gurman directly refers this new move with the sale of the upcoming Vision Pro. It can be a possible strategy for Apple to make more profits. This is because the headband consists of various components such as light seals, prescription lens inserts and others which can be challenging for shoppers to keep and maintain all required items in the Apple retail outlets. The company can face a potential revenue loss of $3,500 or more if any of these components are not in stock at a retail store. Now with EasyPay online ordering platform, store staff can inform users that the missing part will be delivered directly to their location.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 11:58 IST
