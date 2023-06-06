Apple WWDC 2023: 5 announcements that matter

Apple concluded Day 1 of its Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 with an information overload. The company officials didn't waste time in the fast-paced event. They were to-the-point, and at times it felt a bit rushed. Towards the end, Apple also presented its first ever, highly anticipated AR/VR headset – the Vision Pro. But that's not the biggest announcement because it isn't coming to the market any time soon. Here are 5 announcements from Apple WWDC 2023 that matter.

15-inch MacBook Air

15 years after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs took out the first MacBook Air from an envelope on stage and surprised the audience, the company has announced an all-new form 15-inch form factor for its lightest MacBook. It's still the same thin and light laptop but with a bigger display.

The new MacBook Air is powered by the in-house M2 processor, and if my time with the 13-inch variant is any indication, the new laptop is all set to offer the best battery life on a 15-inch laptop. It is likely to be an excellent machine for those who want a big display on the go without compromising on battery life or power. The base variant still has only 8GB RAM and 256 gigs of storage. It is up for pre-order and will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray color options starting at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,24,900 with the education discount.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro

Apple unveiled top-of-the-line M2 Ultra processor, which powers the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. These are the fastest and most powerful computers from the company. Both the devices can be configured with up to 192GB of RAM, which is mind-blowing. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro will help motion graphic designers, developers, 3D artists, and more professionals to level up their game. There are plenty of I/O options on both the Macs.

For context, the new Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. The top-notch specifications are accompanied by expensive price tags. The Mac Studio starts at ₹2,09,900 and ₹1,88,900 for education, while the Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at ₹7,29,900 and ₹6,87,900 with the education discount and Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at ₹7,79,900 and ₹7,27,900 for education.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are getting big updates in system apps including but not limited to Phone, Messages and AirDrop.

Starting with the Phone app on your iPhone, there is a new feature called Contact Posters that is customizable. You can add different typography, font colors and photo of your loved one on the incoming call screens. You also get Live Voicemail to showreal-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail.

The Messages app is receiving an important feature called Check In. It is meant to notify your trusted family member or friend when you reach your destination safely. In case the app detects that you are not moving, it will share the device's location, battery level, and cell service status with the selected contact. Other minor feature upgrade includes Live Stickers, which can be created by lifting a subject from a photo.

FaceTime on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will allow you to leave audio and video messages to the receiver when they don't pickup your call. The app is also adding reactions to let you select from hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more in calls. AirDrop has a new NameDrop feature that will let you share contact information between iPhones or iPhone to Apple Watch.

Apple is adding a new Journal app in iOS 17 to help your journaling efforts. It will use machine learning form photos, people and more to suggest you add details of your day. On the other hand iPadOS 17 will let you customize and personalize your lockscreen – much like how iOS 16 lets you do it on iPhones. Your iPad is also receiving support for Health app with iPadOS 17. I'm keen to checkout the improved PDF support where the iPad can detect text entry portions and let you quickly and easily fill in the entries.

watchOS 10

Apple Watch Series 4 and later will receive support for watchOS 10. The upcoming update will bring redesigned apps including Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock and more. There are plenty of new watch faces and a fresh Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they're needed.

watchOS 10 will also use the cadence sensor to provide more details to cyclists, while the new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities will help hikers. Apple is also adding more tools to support your mental health with the Mindfulness app.

macOS Sonoma

The latest version of Apple's operating system for its computers is bringing new experiences. You can now place widgets right on the desktop and interact with them with just a click. There are features like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared in video conferencing apps. Safari has been updated to offer Profiles, so you can switch between your work and home profiles while keeping browsing separate between multiple topics or projects.

Apple is also plunging into gaming. The new macOS introduces a Game Mode and includes new gaming titles. It'll be interesting to see if gaming takes off on the Macs.

One more thing - Apple Vision Pro

Apple announced their much-awaited AR/VR headset, and is calling it the Vision Pro. While the demo at WWDC was immersive and fun to look at, it's not something that hasn't been pitched before. The company is calling it a “spatial compute.” It comes equipped with high-end materials, plenty of cameras, “audiopods” for immersive sound and a battery pack, which is touted to give it a 2-hour battery life.

With $3,499 price tag and market availability in the US starting next year, the Vision Pro isn't aimed at the general consumer. It isn't launching in India any time soon. Apple might say that it is a TV, sound system and computing device all-in-one but I don't see it being the next big thing in tech, at least not for the next few years.