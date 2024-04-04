 Apple’s next big plan after dumping the Apple Car? Personal robots that follow you around | Tech News
Home Tech News Apple’s next big plan after dumping the Apple Car? Personal robots that follow you around

Apple’s next big plan after dumping the Apple Car? Personal robots that follow you around

A new Apple project has come to light which might just be its ‘next big thing’ - personal robots, a project that is being led by senior executives at the company.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 11:47 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple robots
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple robots
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple robots
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple robots
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple robots
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple robots
icon View all Images
Apple is reportedly developing personal robots after discarding its Apple Car project, Mark Gurman says. (Unsplash)

For over a decade, Apple had the ambition to outdo Tesla and other manufacturers in the automotive industry with its vehicle, ubiquitously known as the Apple Car'. It aimed to provide a completely autonomous experience by taking the user to its destination without requiring any human intervention, something which Tesla does not offer with its Full Self Driving (FSD) yet. However, a few weeks ago, the iPhone maker shocked everyone by completely scrapping the project. This left many wondering about the next big source of revenue for the company which finished 2023 as the top smartphone maker in the world.

But in the last few weeks, details about several interesting Apple projects have surfaced including touchscreen Macs, foldable iPads and even AirPods with AI. Now, another Apple project has come to light - personal robots.

Also Read: Apple sues ex-employee for leaking secret projects to journalists for over 5 years

Apple and personal robots

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple engineers have been exploring plans for a personal and mobile robot that would follow the user around their home. While the plans are still in the initial stages, Apple has already reportedly developed a tabletop which uses robotics to move a display.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, Gurman further suggested that while the development of the tabletop is at a more advanced stage, it has been added and removed from Apple's roadmap over the years, hinting at uncertainty over its availability to the public in the future. 

The development of the personal robotics project is being led by John Giannandrea, senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, in collaboration with its engineering division. Matt Costello and Brian Lynch are two other Apple executives involved in the project, who currently oversee the company's home products.

Also Read: When will Apple launch a foldable iPhone? 

This news bolsters claims that Apple's future strategy revolves around three projects - automotive, the home and mixed reality. While the automotive project has already been scrapped, Apple has already launched the Vision Pro as part of its mixed-reality initiative. And if reports are anything to go by, it might also be making headway when it comes to home projects. But will it be in the form of a personal robot or something else? That is still unclear.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 11:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets