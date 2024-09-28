 Are smartphones harming your child's development? Discover the alarming truth from experts | Tech News
Are smartphones negatively affecting your child's development? Experts warn that excessive screen time can lead to serious issues, including vision problems and mental health concerns.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 28 2024, 19:44 IST
Concerns about children's smartphone use rise as experts highlight risks to vision, cognitive skills, and mental health. (Pexels)

Smartphones are everywhere and they influence many parts of our lives. Children, like adults, often spend long hours on these devices. While smartphones provide easy access to information and entertainment, there are rising concerns about their effects on kids, particularly regarding brain development.

In a recent podcast, social psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt discussed why parents should consider limiting smartphone use among children. He highlighted several issues tied to excessive screen time, first reported by The Indian Express.

Risk of Vision Problems

Haidt noted that children who spend too much time on screens risk developing nearsightedness, or myopia. Studies show that focusing on close-up activities, like using smartphones, can change the shape of the eye, leading to vision issues. Kids who stay indoors without enough natural light face a higher risk. Exposure to sunlight is crucial for healthy eye development and may help prevent myopia.

Effects on Cognitive Development

Research has linked excessive screen time to delayed cognitive growth in children. A study published in Jama Pediatrics found that kids with high screen time at ages two and three performed worse on developmental tests at ages three and five. This suggests that early exposure to screens can impact language skills and problem-solving abilities.

Brain Development Concerns

Dr. Andrew Huberman, also on the podcast, explained that childhood and adolescence are critical times for brain development. Smartphones can disrupt this process by providing instant gratification through social media and games. This disruption may lead to difficulties with attention, impulse control, and emotional regulation. Children who use smartphones excessively often display shorter attention spans and increased distractibility.

Mental Health Risks

Haidt raised alarms about the connection between smartphone use and mental health issues among children, such as anxiety and depression. The pressure from social media can create harmful environments, particularly for girls, who face unrealistic beauty standards and cyberbullying. The instant gratification from social media can form unhealthy behavioural patterns that lead to lasting mental health challenges.

Impact on Social Skills

Smartphones can push children to focus on their virtual identities instead of forming real-life connections. Haidt emphasised that children need genuine experiences to develop social skills and emotional intelligence. Overuse of smartphones can hinder critical thinking and problem-solving, as easy answers replace deep thinking.

Impulse Control Issues

Haidt and Huberman discussed how smartphone overuse can affect the development of impulse control. Instant rewards from likes and notifications can interfere with a child's ability to wait for rewards, leading to self-regulation challenges.

Exposure to Inappropriate Content

Smartphones grant children access to unregulated internet content, which can be harmful. Haidt shared an example of disturbing internet challenges that can traumatise kids and affect how they process fear and stress. Algorithms on platforms often promote extreme content, which can lead children down dangerous paths.

Encourage Safer Smartphone Use

To mitigate these risks, parents can take several steps. Delaying smartphone ownership until children are older can help protect their brain development. Limiting social media use until at least age 16 may prevent negative mental health impacts. Encouraging outdoor activities and establishing screen-free zones at home can support healthy development.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 19:00 IST
