ASUS ExpertBook to Dell Inspiron 14, check out top 5 entry-level enterprise laptops

ASUS ExpertBook, Lenovo V14 Gen 3 to Dell Inspiron 14, here are 5 compact and lightweight business laptops that can serve enterprises well.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 11:43 IST
ASUS ExpertBook B1402/1502 comes loaded with the latest Up to Intel Core i7-1255U Processor 1.7 GHz. (ASUS)
Commercial laptops requirement is rising steadily as the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises move towards establishing themselves on a solid foundation. These enterprises need laptops deliver hassle-free use and are secure for business purposes. Here are 5 compact and lightweight business laptops that can serve enterprises well:

ASUS ExpertBook B1402/1502

ASUS ExpertBook B1402/1502 comes loaded with the latest Up to Intel Core i7-1255U Processor 1.7 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores), up to Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphic, Gen 4 SSD, 8 GB RAM (expandable up to 48 GB). It enhances the connectivity with Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 and Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card. It Packs all this in a sturdy and compact body with 81% screen-to-body ratio and weighs 1.49 KG.

It packs dual cooling vents, and Numpad 2.0. It pays attention on the need for security with an IR Camera with webcam shield. It also gets up to 7 hrs of battery life along with fast charging (up to 60% in 49 minutes)

Lenovo V14 Gen 3 (14 AMD)

The Lenovo V14 Gen 3 comes with powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor (2.30 GHz up to 4.30 GHz) & integrated graphics, and 256 GB SSD storage. Aimed for everyday working, studying, it is compact, portable, and weighs only 1.5 KG. It gets a 35.56cms (14”) Full HD display, with 84% screen-to-body ratio, & stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

HP 240 G8 Notebook PC

HP 240 G8 Notebook is equipped with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 4 threads), 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with FreeDOS, and weighs 1.47 KG. On the connectivity front, its gets Realtek 802.11 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo, 2 Super Speed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate.

Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 is equipped with the 12th gen Intel processor – i3-1215U (with 10MB Cache, 6 cores, 8 threads, and up to 4.40 GHz Turbo), backed by Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz, and 512 GB of SSD. It comes with pre-loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and McAfee Multi Device Security 15-month subscription. It is slim at 19mm, and weighs just 1.54 Kg.

Acer One 14

The Acer One 14 comes loaded with Windows 11 Home and is powered by the Intel i3-1114G4 processor, 8 GB of RAM which is expandable up to 32 GB, and 512 GB of SSD. Weighing only 1.49 Kgs, It gets a 14” Full HD 1920x1080 resolution Antiglare LED backlit LCD screen and Intel UHD graphics for rendering better and crisp visuals.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 11:43 IST
