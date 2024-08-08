 Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more | Tech News
Discover the top 10 laptop brands and compare their features, pros, and cons to find the best laptop for your needs. Make an informed decision with this comprehensive review of reliable laptop brands.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 13:13 IST
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.
Products included in this article

27% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
(4,705)
₹66,990 ₹92,900
Buy now 45% OFF
Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg
(576)
₹33,990 ₹61,817
Buy now 18% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fy5009TU
(30)
₹50,690 ₹62,416
Buy now 29% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN
(458)
₹59,990 ₹85,390
Buy now 36% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU
(2,829)
₹29,990 ₹47,147
Buy now 34% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU/eq2305au
(2,829)
₹40,990 ₹62,753
Buy now 43% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
(494)
₹33,990 ₹59,990
Buy now 26% OFF
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,4GB RTX 2050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB,MSO,B&O,9ms Response time(Blue, 2.29 kg),fa1373TX/fa1227TX
(492)
₹57,990 ₹78,778
Buy now 27% OFF
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg
(576)
₹44,990 ₹62,002
Buy now 35% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop,Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS
(346)
₹49,990 ₹76,990
Buy now

When it comes to buying a new laptop, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands and models to choose from, it can be challenging to determine which one is the best fit for your needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 laptop brands, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 66,990
Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg 3.7/5 ₹ 33,990
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fy5009TU 3.8/5 ₹ 50,690
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN 4/5 ₹ 59,990
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU 4.1/5 ₹ 29,990
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU/eq2305au 4.1/5 ₹ 40,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG 3.9/5 ₹ 33,990
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,4GB RTX 2050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB,MSO,B&O,9ms Response time(Blue, 2.29 kg),fa1373TX/fa1227TX 4.1/5 ₹ 57,990
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg 3.7/5 ₹ 44,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop,Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS 3.9/5 ₹ 49,990

1. Apple MacBook Pro

B08N5W4NNB-1

The Apple MacBook Pro is a powerful and sleek laptop that is perfect for professionals and creative individuals. With its M1 chip and 13-inch Retina display, it offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals.

Specifications:

  • 13-inch Retina display
  • Apple M1 chip
  • 256GB SSD
  • 8GB unified memory
  • Up to 20 hours of battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Exceptional performance

Higher price point

Sleek and lightweight design

Limited software compatibility

2. Dell Inspiron

B0BQJ68HHC-2

The Dell Inspiron is a reliable and versatile laptop that is perfect for everyday use. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 15.6-inch display, it offers a great balance of performance and affordability.

Specifications:

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 15.6-inch HD display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Affordable price point

Limited graphics performance

Spill-resistant keyboard

Lower RAM capacity

3. HP Pavilion

B0D4M66F6R-3

The HP Pavilion is a versatile and stylish laptop that is ideal for both work and entertainment. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers impressive performance and graphics.

Specifications:

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Impressive graphics performance

Slightly heavier than other models

Stylish design

Shorter battery life

4. Lenovo IdeaPad

B0D6NCVQZQ-4

The Lenovo IdeaPad is a high-performance and feature-rich laptop that is perfect for multitasking and multimedia. With its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers exceptional speed and clarity.

Specifications:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 13620H processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
  • Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Exceptional multitasking capabilities

Heavier than other models

Large storage capacity

Lower battery life

5. HP 15s

B09R1MMMTH-5

The HP 15s is a budget-friendly and reliable laptop that is perfect for everyday computing tasks. With its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6-inch micro-edge display, it offers great value for money and performance.

Specifications:

  • AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • 15.6-inch micro-edge display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Great value for money

Limited storage capacity

Anti-glare display

Slightly lower RAM capacity

6. HP 15s

B0B4N77Y34-6

The HP 15s is a versatile and stylish laptop that is perfect for work and entertainment. With its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 15.6-inch micro-edge display, it offers impressive performance and graphics.

Specifications:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 processor
  • 15.6-inch micro-edge display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Impressive graphics performance

Slightly heavier than other models

Stylish design

Shorter battery life

7. Acer Aspire

B0CB7S1RTX-7

The Acer Aspire is a premium and high-performance laptop that is perfect for gaming and multimedia. With its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers exceptional speed and visuals.

Specifications:

  • AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Exceptional gaming performance

Higher price point

Vibrant display

Slightly heavier than other models

8. HP Pavilion

B0D2DDJ6PJ-8

The HP Pavilion is a versatile and stylish laptop that is ideal for both work and entertainment. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers impressive performance and graphics.

Specifications:

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Impressive graphics performance

Slightly heavier than other models

Stylish design

Shorter battery life

9. Dell Inspiron

B0CSG4G18G-9

The Dell Inspiron is a reliable and versatile laptop that is perfect for everyday use. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers a great balance of performance and affordability.

Specifications:

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Affordable price point

Limited graphics performance

Spill-resistant keyboard

Lower RAM capacity

10. ASUS VivoBook

B0C7H6SSC8-10

The ASUS VivoBook is a high-performance and stylish laptop that is perfect for multitasking and multimedia. With its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6-inch FHD display, it offers exceptional speed and clarity.

Specifications:

  • AMD Ryzen 5 12500H processor
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon graphics

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Exceptional multitasking capabilities

Slightly heavier than other models

Stylish design

Lower battery life

Best laptop brands Top Features Comparison:

ProductProcessorDisplayRAMStorageGraphics
Apple MacBook ProApple M1 chip13-inch Retina display8GB unified memory256GB SSDIntegrated graphics
Dell Inspiron11th Gen Intel Core i315.6-inch HD display4GB DDR4 RAM256GB SSDIntel UHD Graphics
HP Pavilion11th Gen Intel Core i515.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDIntegrated graphics
Lenovo IdeaPadAMD Ryzen 7 13620H15.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM1TB HDD + 256GB SSDIntegrated AMD Radeon graphics
HP 15sAMD Ryzen 515.6-inch micro-edge display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDAMD Radeon graphics
HP 15sAMD Ryzen 715.6-inch micro-edge display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDAMD Radeon graphics
Acer AspireAMD Ryzen 515.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDAMD Radeon graphics
HP Pavilion11th Gen Intel Core i515.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDNVIDIA GeForce graphics
Dell Inspiron11th Gen Intel Core i515.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDIntel UHD Graphics
ASUS VivoBookAMD Ryzen 5 12500H15.6-inch FHD display8GB DDR4 RAM512GB SSDAMD Radeon graphics

Best Value for Money:

The HP 15s with AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6-inch micro-edge display offers great value for money with its impressive performance and anti-glare display, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best Overall Product:

The Apple MacBook Pro stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional performance, sleek design, and long battery life, making it a top choice for professionals and creatives seeking a high-performance laptop.

How to find the perfect Best laptop brands:

When choosing the perfect laptop from the options listed in this article, consider your specific needs, such as performance, portability, and budget. Pay attention to the key features, pros, and cons of each model to make an informed decision that aligns with your requirements.

FAQs on Best laptop brands

Which laptop offers the best gaming performance?

The Acer Aspire with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and dedicated AMD Radeon graphics delivers exceptional gaming performance for avid gamers.

What is the battery life of the Dell Inspiron?

The Dell Inspiron offers up to 8 hours of battery life, making it ideal for on-the-go use and long work sessions.

Are there any affordable options for budget-conscious buyers?

Yes, the HP 15s with AMD Ryzen 5 processor and the Dell Inspiron with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor are great budget-friendly options with reliable performance.

Does the HP Pavilion offer a spill-resistant keyboard?

Yes, the HP Pavilion comes with a spill-resistant keyboard, making it ideal for users who prioritize durability and practicality.

