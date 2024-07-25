 HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more

HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more

HP has launched the HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X laptops in India, featuring advanced AI capabilities and powerful Snapdragon X Elite processors. Check what HP has in store for you with these new launches.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 15:13 IST
Icon
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more
icon View all Images
The HP EliteBook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,934 in Atmospheric Blue, while the HP OmniBook X starts at Rs. 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

HP has launched two new Microsoft Copilot+ laptops in India, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. The company claims that these laptops can meet the needs of large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers, while delivering a unique PC experience.

Both laptops are equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring a powerful Neural Processing Unit capable of 45 trillion operations per second. This allows the laptops to run language models and generative AI directly on the device, eliminating the need for cloud services.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
8% OFF
HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ef0072TU
  • Nocturne Blue Aluminum
  • 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹169,990₹185,479
Buy now
11% OFF
HP 250 G8
  • Dark Ash
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹23,950₹27,057
Buy now
28% OFF
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 7M3T9PA Laptop
  • Nouvelle Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹96,700₹135,000
Buy now
31% OFF
HP Elitebook 840 G8 4S1H5PA Laptop
  • Pike Silver Aluminium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹74,431₹107,925
Buy now

Also read: What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications and Features

The HP EliteBook Ultra features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, supporting 100% sRGB colour gamut and up to 300 nits brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, clocking speeds up to 3.4GHz, paired with Adreno GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop includes a full-size backlit keyboard, a 5MP IR camera, and a 59Wh battery supporting 65W USB Type-C charging. Connectivity options include 2x USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a stereo headphone/microphone combo jack. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and offers a choice between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro.

The EliteBook Ultra also features Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus and is a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, providing firmware-level protection for user credentials and critical data.

Also read: Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: Check top options from Apple, HP, Asus and more

HP OmniBook X: Specifications and Features

The HP OmniBook X features a 14-inch touch-enabled display with a 2.2K resolution. The screen utilises IPS technology for accurate colours and wide viewing angles, and is encased in Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection. It supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and up to 300 nits brightness. It is powered by the same 3.4GHz Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with Adreno GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

This laptop includes a full-size backlit keyboard, a 5MP camera, and a 59Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C charging. It offers two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The OmniBook X supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and runs on Windows 11 with Copilot+, including Microsoft Office Home & Student Edition 2021.

Weighing just 1.3 kgs and offering up to 26 hours of battery life, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are ideal for freelancers and mobile professionals. Both models feature HP's new AI Helix Logo.

Also read: 10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential

AI Features

The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops are both equipped with HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant meant to boost productivity and creativity.
The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops are both equipped with HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant meant to boost productivity and creativity. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)
image caption
The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops are both equipped with HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant meant to boost productivity and creativity. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

Both laptops include HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant designed to enhance productivity and creativity. The AI Companion uses generative AI to analyse and assess personal files, providing focused responses. Additionally, Copilot+ offers a personalised computing experience.

In addition to AI features, HP also introduced the Poly Camera Pro to enhance virtual interactions across collaboration and streaming apps. It leverages its Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-intensive tasks such as Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, and Auto Framing. This frees up the CPU to optimise overall performance and extend battery life.

Also read: Top 13 laptops under 70000: From HP, Lenovo, Asus, to Acer, check out these best high-performers

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X: Prices and Availability in India

You can get your hands on the HP EliteBook Ultra in Atmospheric Blue for a starting price of Rs. 1,69,934. Alternatively, the HP OmniBook X in Meteor Silver is available from Rs. 1,39,999. Visit HP World Stores or their online platform to make a purchase.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 15:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to stop microsoft teams from using too much ram on your pc what is a copilot+ pc? all models, features, and india availability explained amazon prime day 2024 pre-sale offers: grab huge discounts on laptops from apple, lenovo, hp and others motorola tab g70 lte review: solid entertainment tablet here's why microsoft axed its iconic startup sound on windows 8 and windows 10 dell just launched its macbook pro-killing xps 13 plus laptop in india, prices are surprising best laptops under 30000: from lenovo, dell to jio check out 10 computing companion lg gram 2022 edition launches in three sizes! just check out the specs, prices best laptops for students: lenovo ideapad 3 to msi modern 14, here are 15 to pick from zenith computers making a comeback! entry with laptops and pcs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets