HP EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India: Check features, specs, price and more

HP has launched two new Microsoft Copilot+ laptops in India, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. The company claims that these laptops can meet the needs of large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers, while delivering a unique PC experience.

Both laptops are equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring a powerful Neural Processing Unit capable of 45 trillion operations per second. This allows the laptops to run language models and generative AI directly on the device, eliminating the need for cloud services.

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications and Features

The HP EliteBook Ultra features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, supporting 100% sRGB colour gamut and up to 300 nits brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, clocking speeds up to 3.4GHz, paired with Adreno GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop includes a full-size backlit keyboard, a 5MP IR camera, and a 59Wh battery supporting 65W USB Type-C charging. Connectivity options include 2x USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a stereo headphone/microphone combo jack. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and offers a choice between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro.

The EliteBook Ultra also features Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus and is a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, providing firmware-level protection for user credentials and critical data.

HP OmniBook X: Specifications and Features

The HP OmniBook X features a 14-inch touch-enabled display with a 2.2K resolution. The screen utilises IPS technology for accurate colours and wide viewing angles, and is encased in Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection. It supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and up to 300 nits brightness. It is powered by the same 3.4GHz Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with Adreno GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

This laptop includes a full-size backlit keyboard, a 5MP camera, and a 59Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C charging. It offers two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The OmniBook X supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and runs on Windows 11 with Copilot+, including Microsoft Office Home & Student Edition 2021.

Weighing just 1.3 kgs and offering up to 26 hours of battery life, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are ideal for freelancers and mobile professionals. Both models feature HP's new AI Helix Logo.

AI Features

Both laptops include HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant designed to enhance productivity and creativity. The AI Companion uses generative AI to analyse and assess personal files, providing focused responses. Additionally, Copilot+ offers a personalised computing experience.

In addition to AI features, HP also introduced the Poly Camera Pro to enhance virtual interactions across collaboration and streaming apps. It leverages its Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-intensive tasks such as Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, and Auto Framing. This frees up the CPU to optimise overall performance and extend battery life.

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X: Prices and Availability in India

You can get your hands on the HP EliteBook Ultra in Atmospheric Blue for a starting price of Rs. 1,69,934. Alternatively, the HP OmniBook X in Meteor Silver is available from Rs. 1,39,999. Visit HP World Stores or their online platform to make a purchase.