Apple MacBook Air M1 price drops below Rs. 70,000 at Vijay Sales: Is it a good buy?
Vijay Sales is offering Apple MacBook Air M1 below Rs. 70,000. Is it worth buying? Here’s what to know before you decide.
Apple MacBook Air M1 Price drop: Calling all Apple MacBook fans! Vijay Sales is currently offering a significant discount on the Apple MacBook Air M1, making it an enticing opportunity to grab this popular laptop. Here's a detailed look at the deal and factors to consider before making your purchase.
Apple MacBook Air M1: Huge Discounts at Vijay Sales
The Apple MacBook Air M1 is now priced below Rs. 70,000 at Vijay Sales, thanks to a substantial discount. However, with newer models like the Apple MacBook M2 and Apple MacBook M3 already in circulation, potential buyers are weighing the decision between snagging the discounted Apple MacBook M1 or opting for its more recent counterparts.
During the ongoing promotion at Vijay Sales, the MacBook Air M1 is listed at Rs. 72,590. Customers can avail an additional Rs. 5,000 discount using SBI and ICICI Bank cards, bringing the effective price below Rs. 70,000.
Apple MacBook Air: Key Specifications
Key specifications of the MacBook Air M1 include a 13.3-inch Retina display boasting a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. Powered by the M1 chipset with an 8-core CPU (comprising 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), Apple claims it can handle everyday tasks efficiently while consuming less power. Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 promises an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. It sports a sleek aluminium design, weighing just under 1.3kg.
Considering the price drop to under Rs. 70,000, is it worth investing in the MacBook Air M1? Despite not being the latest model, it remains an attractive option for users seeking a seamless experience without breaking the bank, especially when compared to the newer M2 and M3 models.
For instance, the vanilla variant of the MacBook M2 is currently priced at Rs. 91,900 on Vijay Sales. With applicable bank discounts, the effective cost dips below Rs. 90,000.
Ultimately, the MacBook Air M1 presents a compelling choice, particularly suitable for students or casual users looking for a reliable laptop experience at a reasonable price point.
