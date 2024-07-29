Asus Tianxuan Air 2024 gaming laptop with NVIDIA G SYNC support launched: Check features, price, availability and more

Asus has introduced the Tianxuan Air 2024, a new 14-inch gaming laptop in the Chinese market, with prices starting at 7299 yuan (approximately Rs. 84,232). This device is designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals seeking high performance capabilities.

Asus Tianxuan Air 2024 Gaming Laptop: Specifications and Features

The Tianxuan Air 2024 is equipped with a 14-inch 2.5k display that boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The display supports NVIDIA G SYNC, ensuring a smooth and immersive gaming experience. It offers a brightness level of 400 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB colour spectrum, delivering vibrant and accurate colours.

It features a new square power connector and supports 180° hinge rotation. Constructed with metal materials on both the A and D sides and featuring CNCmachined edges, the laptop weighs around 1.46kg and has a thickness of 16.9mm.

Inside, the ASUS Tianxuan Air 2024 includes up to 32GB of LPDDR5X dual channel memory, clocked at 7500MHz, and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage. It also features dual M.2 2280 slots for additional storage expansion. The cooling system incorporates 89 blade fluid bearing fans and a rear exhaust design to maintain optimal performance during heavy usage.

The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with a 12 core Zen 5 architecture. For graphics, it offers options between the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050, which include AI Tensor Cores and support advanced features like DLSS 3.5 and ray tracing. The device also supports Ryzen AI and includes NPU performance enhancements, boosting both computing power and efficiency.

The Tianxuan Air 2024 is equipped with a 73Wh battery and supports 100W PD fast charging. It includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones, and a dual camera module featuring an FHD main camera and IR face recognition unlock.

For connectivity, the laptop offers a full function USB4 port, fullpower HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It operates on Windows 11.

Asus Tianxuan Air 2024 Gaming Laptop: Configurations and Price

The Asus Tianxuan Air 2024 comes in various configurations. The base model starts at 7299 Yuan (approximately Rs. 84,232) and features a Ryzen 7 8845H processor, RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This new gaming laptop is currently available for purchase on JD.com.