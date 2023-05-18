Home Tech News Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Fraudsters raking in massive sums of money

Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Fraudsters raking in massive sums of money

Fake ChatGPT apps have stolen huge amounts of money from users in the last few months. This is what you should do.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 09:37 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
Hundreds of fake ChatGPT apps have emerged on the Google Play Store. (Unsplash)

ChatGPT has seen a meteoric rise since its launch in November 2022. It soon became the fastest-growing app of all time by reaching 100 million users in just 2 months, a feat that took even TikTok 9 months to achieve. But this accomplishment has also led to fake apps emerging with the promise of offering ChatGPT services to users but instead installing malware onto devices and infecting them with data or money-stealing malware. Since OpenAI does not have any standalone ChatGPT app for mobile devices, users can easily mistake hundreds of fake apps on Google Play Store as the official ChatGPT app.

We have reported several such apps and their dangers in the past, but now a new report has shed light on different fake ChatGPT apps which do not install any malware, but force the users into spending their hard-earned money.

Fake ChatGPT apps

A new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos reveals that these fake ChatGPT apps are known as ‘Fleeceware'. Instead of installing harmful software onto mobile devices, these apps bombard the phones with ads until users sign up for a premium subscription to the app, which of course, is phoney.

The report states that these apps “push the user toward enrolling in a short free trial that converts to a high recurring subscription charge to rake in money from unsuspecting users. They use intrusive advertising and other features to make the free version barely useable and to push the user toward the subscription.”

Although we know that the Google Play Store and the App Store have stringent policies to prevent such apps from being on the platforms, developers are smart enough to “stay on the edge of What's allowed by Google and Apple in terms of service.” Thus, most of these apps circumvent the app store policy restrictions to come on board.

So, if you have any of the fake ChatGPT apps installed, we'd advise you to delete them as soon as possible.

Raking in money

Although it might seem like people are now aware of fake apps in today's digital world, the numbers say otherwise. According to Tom's Guide, one of these fake ChatGPT apps on the App Store is named Ask AI Assistant which charges $312 a year or $6 a week after its trial ends. According to a report, this app brought in almost $10,000 in March this year.

According to a SensorTower report, another fleeceware app brought in a staggering $1 million over the past month, all from victims who have been fooled into purchasing phoney subscriptions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 09:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets