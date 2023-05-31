Home Tech News BIG leak ahead of WWDC 2023! This is what the Apple mixed reality headset could look like

BIG leak ahead of WWDC 2023! This is what the Apple mixed reality headset could look like

Just days ahead of WWDC 2023, a new leak has given us a peek into the display specifications for the Apple mixed reality headset, that is expected to be launched during the event.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 31 2023, 08:54 IST
Know all about the display specifications of the Apple mixed reality headset. (Representative Photo) (AFP)
Know all about the display specifications of the Apple mixed reality headset. (Representative Photo) (AFP)

In just 5 more days, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will go live. And this year's event is special. Not only will we get to see what iOS 17 could bring to iPhones, but we might also see a new product line being launched by Apple. Yes, we are talking about the Apple mixed reality headset which is also called the Apple AR/VR headset and the Apple Reality Pro. The new Apple product will be instrumental in creating the augmented reality and virtual reality ecosystem for the company, as per reports. And right before the event, we have a new leak that tells us about the display specifications of the headset. Let us take a look.

The leak comes from display analyst and tipster Ross Young who reveals the specifications for the two displays that have been rumored to be placed inside the headset. According to his tweet, the headsets can feature micro OLED screen technology. The two displays will be 1.41-inch diagonally with 4000 ppi (pixels per inch) and more than 5000 nits of peak brightness, as per his claims.

It should be noted that if true, these display specifications will be more than we have seen in any VR headsets in the market. For instance, the PSVR2 has 2000 ppi whereas Meta Quest Pro offers 1800x1920 ppi.

What else we know about Apple mixed reality headset

Various sources have claimed that the first-of-its-kind headset can be priced $3000. This is a much higher price than the PSV 2 which starts at $550 and Meta Quest Pro which starts at $999.

If it seems a bit too expensive for your casual gaming sessions over the weekend, then don't be alarmed. This headset is not targeted towards gamers. According to reports, the device is being targeted at developers who will use it to build apps and tools in AR and VR to create Apple's new ecosystem. And to justify the price, it has been rumored that Apple can add a wide range of high-end AR/VR features.

Do note that these are all based on leaks and rumors and no official sources have confirmed the information shared. So, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait till the WWDC 2023 to know what these headsets will be like.

First Published Date: 31 May, 08:20 IST
