 CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 launched in India: Check price, features and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 launched in India: Check price, features and more

CMF by Nothing finally announced the Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 in India, check what the new products have to offer.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 08 2024, 14:46 IST
Know what CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 have in store for users. (CMF)

After months of speculations and teasers, Nothing sub-brand CMF finally announced the Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 in India. While the Phone 1 is the first-generation mid-range smartphone by the company, the CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 are second-generation devices that have been unveiled with several upgrades and features. The main attraction of the new CMF launch is the Phone 1 which includes several features and specs to compete in the mid-range segment. Know more about what CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 have in store for the users. 

More about CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 1
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹17,999
Check details
See full Specifications

CMF Phone 1 specs and features

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the  MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor which is co-engineered with Nothing to provide users with fast and efficient performance. For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a Sony 50 MP rear camera with a dedicated portrait sensor. Additionally, the smartphone includes a 16 MP front-facing camera. The CMF Phone 1 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and it runs on Nothing OS 2.6. 

Apart from the features, CMF is also offering unique personalisation attachments such as Case, Stand, Lanyard, and Card Case. However, these accessories are to be purchased separately. 

CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 specs

The CMF Watch Pro 2 was also announced with an interchangeable bezel, giving users a personalised experience. The smartwatch comes 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display and it offers more than 120 sports modes along with automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides health features such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress level tracking. 

On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro 2 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter paired with  LDAC™ technology that offers offer Hi-Res Audio and Dirac Opteo. Additionally, it offers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50 dB,  HD mics, Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0, and more such exciting features. CMF claims that the Buds Pro 2 will offer 43 hours of total battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 7 hours of playback. 

CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 price

The CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs.15,999 for the  6GB + 128GB and Rs.17,999 for 17,999. The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes at a starting price of Rs.4999 and the CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at Rs.4,299. The official sale of all the launched devices will go live on July 12 at 12 noon on cmf.tech and retail partners. 

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 14:35 IST
