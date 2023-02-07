Eyeing iOS 16.3 update? Some iPhone users are complaining of glitches

It is always advised to update your smartphone to the latest software version as it holds many benefits such as security enhancements, new features, improved performance, and bug fixes. However, AppleInsider's report has suggested that some iCloud users are experiencing difficulties in synchronizing with iCloud Drive, Photos, and backup upload following the update to iOS 16.3 and worryingly, it appears to be related to the absence of two-factor authentication, the report suggested.

Several iPhone users who have updated their smartphones to iOS 16.3 have shared their experience on Apple's Support Forums and Reddit. The issues came after the update to iOS 16. 3, which introduced security changes allowing physical security keys to secure accounts and expanded Advanced Data Protection beyond the U.S. The reports mention that users are receiving a message which reads "An Unexpected Error Occurred. Please try again later" whenever they try to enable previously active and functional features such as iCloud Drive and iCloud Backup, and more.

In many cases, two-factor authentication has not been activated, which is frequent as per the complaints by users. However, there are also a few instances of users encountering the same issue even with two-factor authentication enabled, suggesting that another factor may be at play.

The report mentioned that Apple's iCloud data security overview states that "two-factor authentication" must be enabled on all new Apple IDs, as well as for various other ecosystem features like end-to-end encryption. Advanced-Data Protection, which includes end-to-end encryption for iCloud Drive, device and message backups, photos, and other components, was first introduced in the U.S. in December 2022. This feature was then expanded to other countries starting from January 23rd. Apple is aware of the situation, report added.