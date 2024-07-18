 Flipkart GOAT sale 2024 announced: Check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more | Tech News
Flipkart GOAT sale 2024 announced: Check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more

Flipkart GOAT sale 2024 dates have been announced by the e-commerce platform. During the sale, Flipkart will be offering significant discounts on smartphones, laptops, appliances, and more with early access for Flipkart Plus members.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 07:08 IST
Flipkart GOAT sale 2024 announced: Check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024 promises major discounts on a wide range of products, including top smartphone brands and home appliances, from July 20 to July 25. (unsplash)

Flipkart has announced the details of its GOAT Sale 2024, promising significant discounts and deals across a wide range of products. The sale will span five days, beginning on July 20 and concluding on July 25. For Flipkart Plus members, the sale will commence a day earlier on July 19.

Flipkart GOAt Sale 2024 Dates and Bank Discounts

The sale period will offer additional incentives through partnerships with several banks. Buyers using HDFC, Axis, and IDFC bank cards can avail of an instant discount of up to 10% on their purchases. Additionally, no-cost EMI options will be available from various banks, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank, making high-value purchases more manageable for customers.

Moreover, customers making their first Flipkart UPI transaction during the sale will receive a 50 discount. Flipkart's SuperCoins program will also allow customers to redeem coins for extra savings, enhancing the value proposition for regular users of the platform.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024: Early Deals and Offers

Flipkart has provided a preview of some of the deals to expect during the GOAT Sale 2024. The Pixel 7 smartphone will be available at 32,999, noted for its competitive pricing given the features it offers. Additionally, there will be substantial discounts on various models of the iPhone. The iPhone 15 will see significant price cuts, with the iPhone 14 Plus already listed at 55,000 and the Pixel 8 under 50,000. Other smartphone brands like Vivo, Oppo, Motorola, and Infinix will also feature in the sale with notable discounts.

Beyond smartphones, the sale will extend to TVs, appliances, and other gadgets, with Flipkart promising significant reductions in prices across these categories.

The Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024 is set to provide customers with extensive opportunities to purchase a variety of products at reduced prices. By leveraging bank partnerships and offering a range of discounts on popular items, Flipkart aims to attract a wide array of shoppers during this sale period. With early access for Plus members and additional perks like no-cost EMI and SuperCoins discounts, the sale is structured to cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 06:48 IST
