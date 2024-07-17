 Amazon Prime Day Sale vs Flipkart Goat Sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones | Tech News
Flipkart and Amazon are set to launch their major sale events on July 20. Flipkart's Goat Sale will run until July 25, offering discounts on phones like the Nothing Phone 2a and Galaxy S23, while Amazon's Prime Day will last two days, featuring deals on the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 08:11 IST
Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up for major sales events starting July 20, with discounts on popular smartphones such as the Nothing Phone 2a, Apple iPhone 15, and Samsung Galaxy S23. (Unsplash)

Amazon and Flipkart will kick off their massive sale event later this week. Both the ecommerce platforms have revealed details of their upcoming discount events set to commence on July 20. Flipkart's "Goat Sale" will extend until July 25, outlasting Amazon's two-day Prime Day event.

Flipkart Goat Sale Offers

Flipkart has announced significant discounts on several popular smartphones. The Nothing Phone 2a will be available for an effective price of 19,999, which includes bank and other promotional offers. Although the specific deal for the iPhone 15 remains undisclosed, it is expected to be revealed soon. Other smartphones such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Pixel 8, and iPhone 15 Plus will also see price cuts, with detailed pricing to be announced soon.

Ahead of the main event, Flipkart is hosting an early bird sale. Deals from this sale include the iPhone 14 Plus for 53,999, the Pixel 7 for 32,999, and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro for 27,999. Additionally, the Poco X4 Pro will be priced at 22,999, and the CMF Phone 1 will be available for 14,999 with select bank offers. The Poco M4 Pro will also be discounted to 8,999.

Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon has pre-emptively disclosed some of its Prime Day deals. The iPhone 13 will be offered at 47,999, inclusive of bank offers. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will effectively cost 74,999, factoring in coupon discounts and bank offers. Other notable deals include the IQOO Neo 9 Pro at 29,999 and the OnePlus 12 5G at 52,999.

OnePlus smartphones will see significant discounts, starting at 17,999 after applying offers. The OnePlus 12R 5G, with a 16GB + 256GB configuration, will be available for 40,999, including bank discounts and coupons, plus an additional 5,000 off via exchange. The Poco X6 5G will be priced at 17,999, inclusive of a bank offer, while the Poco M4 5G will be discounted to 8,299 after applying a bank discount.

Both Flipkart and Amazon will be offering substantial discounts on a variety of popular smartphones and other electronics. These competing sales events are set to provide consumers with numerous opportunities to purchase high-end devices at reduced prices. Detailed pricing and additional deals will continue to emerge as the sales commence.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 07:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets