Icon
Home Tech News Forget Apple Watch, now Siri saves this woman's life!

Forget Apple Watch, now Siri saves this woman's life!

After numerous instances of Apple Watch saving lives, now, Siri has become the hero by coming to the rescue of an iPhone owner in the UK. Know what happened.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 10:47 IST
Icon
iPhone users can tell Siri to send WhatsApp messages and read them too! Know how
Siri on iPhone
1/5 Use Siri on iPhones to send WhatsApp messages: Siri is a personal assistant built into iOS. You can ask Siri to send WhatsApp messages, place WhatsApp calls, or read aloud your unread WhatsApp messages. These features are only available on iOS 10.3 and later. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 It can be noted that opening WhatsApp with unread messages will remove the notification of the message received. Siri will then interpret this as if there were no unread messages and therefore will not read them aloud. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 How to enable Siri on iPhone: Install WhatsApp on your iPhone then go to the Settings. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Find the option saying Siri & Search click on it and turn on Listen for "Hey Siri" or Press Side Button for Siri. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Scroll down and tap WhatsApp then turn on Use with Siri. (Pixabay)
Siri on iPhone
icon View all Images
Through Siri on her iPhone, the user contacted her friend for help. (Unsplash)

In recent years, Apple has been making constant efforts to integrate health and fitness tracking features into its suite of products such as the iPhone, Apple Watch and more. Features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more, have helped save many lives by alerting the user of health abnormalities and even contacting emergency services in some instances. In a new development, Siri too has become a hero by coming to the rescue of an iPhone owner in the UK.

What happened

One fine morning, Shailja Ambrose woke up and continued about her daily routine as she would normally do, according to a report by the Sun UK. But shortly after, she suddenly passed out in the toilet. Fortunately for Shailja, she had her iPhone beside her and through it, she managed to contact her colleague, who then called the emergency services. The National Health Service (NHS) took her to the nearest hospital where she was diagnosed with a burst brain aneurysm.

For the unaware, a brain aneurysm is a thin spot on an artery in the brain caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, according to the NHS. If it bursts, it can result in a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH) which is a life-threatening condition.

Astonishingly, Shailja's mother Kusum Chaturvedi and sister Neerja also had the same condition but had no idea about it! Fortunately for Shailja, she survived, but only after spending 46 days in the ICU. The rest of her family were treated soon after and are now well.

Previous instances

This is not the first time that an Apple device has come to the rescue of its user. In January, the Apple Watch saved the life of a wearer by alerting them of irregular heart rhythm which after medical diagnosis showed that the wearer flatlined for 19 seconds during their sleep! Just a month later, it saved another life alerting the wearer of their heart racing, which upon checkup turned out to be a severe case of GI bleeding.

However, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 10:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon