Forget Apple Watch, now Siri saves this woman's life!

In recent years, Apple has been making constant efforts to integrate health and fitness tracking features into its suite of products such as the iPhone, Apple Watch and more. Features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more, have helped save many lives by alerting the user of health abnormalities and even contacting emergency services in some instances. In a new development, Siri too has become a hero by coming to the rescue of an iPhone owner in the UK.

What happened

One fine morning, Shailja Ambrose woke up and continued about her daily routine as she would normally do, according to a report by the Sun UK. But shortly after, she suddenly passed out in the toilet. Fortunately for Shailja, she had her iPhone beside her and through it, she managed to contact her colleague, who then called the emergency services. The National Health Service (NHS) took her to the nearest hospital where she was diagnosed with a burst brain aneurysm.

For the unaware, a brain aneurysm is a thin spot on an artery in the brain caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, according to the NHS. If it bursts, it can result in a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH) which is a life-threatening condition.

Astonishingly, Shailja's mother Kusum Chaturvedi and sister Neerja also had the same condition but had no idea about it! Fortunately for Shailja, she survived, but only after spending 46 days in the ICU. The rest of her family were treated soon after and are now well.

Previous instances

This is not the first time that an Apple device has come to the rescue of its user. In January, the Apple Watch saved the life of a wearer by alerting them of irregular heart rhythm which after medical diagnosis showed that the wearer flatlined for 19 seconds during their sleep! Just a month later, it saved another life alerting the wearer of their heart racing, which upon checkup turned out to be a severe case of GI bleeding.

However, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.