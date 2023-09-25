Icon
Home Tech News Getty Images to Debut Its Own Artificial Intelligence Image Generator

Getty Images to Debut Its Own Artificial Intelligence Image Generator

The photo giant that sued Stability AI is working with Nvidia on an image tool it says will be safer for brands.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 22:32 IST
Icon
Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered Copilot capabilities; Check the exciting new features
image caption
1/6 Its integration with AI, makes Teams a powerful tool to boost productivity and unlock potential.  (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Copilots are Microsoft's in-house generative AI chatbots that add new functionalities to the familiar app. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/6 Copilot in Teams Phone: The new feature in Microsoft team allows users to make and receive calls from Teams app on any device and get real-time summarization and insights. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Users can also ask Copilot to draft notes during the call and highlight key points using natural language commands.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Copilot in Teams Chat its second newly added feature in Microsoft Team. Users can quickly synthesize key information from chat threads to help get caught up on the conversation so far, organize key discussion points, and summarize. information relevant to you. (Microsoft)
Getty Images Artificial Intelligence
6/6 Copilot reduces the effort of managing different chats. Both features are available to users participating in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program.   (Pelexs)
Getty Images Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
This photo provided by Getty Images shows an example of the company's artificial intelligence image-generator. (AP)

Photography giant Getty Images Holdings Inc. is releasing an artificial intelligence tool that will generate images from the company's vast content library — an attempt to create AI content free of the copyright and ownership concerns that have plagued the technology so far.

Getty, which holds the rights to millions of photographs, earlier sued Stability AI, the company that popularized the image generator Stable Diffusion, for using images without permission. Getty's new product, developed with chipmaker Nvidia Inc., will be trained Getty's own data and will endeavor to sidestep thorny legal issues, in part, by limiting what images will power the generator.

The new tool will tap Getty's bank of creative images, but not its news photo collection, part of an effort to prevent the creation of deepfakes, Chief Executive Officer Craig Peters said. The new image generator won't allow users to incorporate trademarked material or assets they don't own — so there's no way to create something like the viral Pope Francis wearing a Balenciaga puffer coat image, Peters said.

In order to cater to businesses looking to create ads and other content, Getty will allow customers to add their own proprietary data or branding. Content generated through the product, which will create images based on text prompts, won't be added back into Getty's own libraries.

The AI-generated images will receive Getty's usual license to use the content, as well as indemnification against suits. The company also said it plans to compensate artists and contributors whose work was used to train the AI model.

The growing popularity of text-to-image AI — such as OpenAI's Dall-E, Stable Diffusion and the Midjourney service — have raised questions about whether those tools benefit from the work of artists, photographers and designers without getting their permission or compensating them. In addition to Getty's suit against Stability AI, various artists have also sued services including Stable Diffusion and Midjourney.

Getty will continue to invest in its legal action against Stability AI in the US and the UK, Peters said.

Uncertainty around the technology means that companies that want to use AI software to create new images for uses like ad campaigns or social media posts worry they may open themselves up to legal jeopardy and fines, said Peters, who noted that Getty's customers have repeatedly raised this concern.

“There are real risks here,” he said. “Customers want to use generative AI but do not want to run into this sort of minefield of, ‘We don't even know if we own this thing.'”

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it will defend buyers of its artificial intelligence products from copyright infringement lawsuits and pay related fines or settlements.

The new Getty service shows that AI companies that say they can't develop the technology while respecting intellectual property rights are not being truthful, Peters said. “It fundamentally undercuts one of the arguments of those that put these generative models out there without compensating,” he said.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 22:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon